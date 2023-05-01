ORCHARD PARK — Dorian Williams has a smile that goes ear to ear.

That grin was glued to Williams’ face when he sat in front of reporters during his first trip to Orchard Park since being drafted by the Bills in the third round Friday. But when ball carriers feel the crunch of a Williams tackle, they don’t share his jovial nature.

Armed with a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, Williams flew from sideline to sideline, devouring anyone with a ball in their arm during his career at Tulane, where he compiled 316 tackles (27 for a loss), 9.5 sacks and 14 passes defended.

On paper, Williams seems to lack everything but the size to replace Tremaine Edmunds as Buffalo’s on-ball linebacker. He might get a shot eventually, but it doesn’t appear the Bills are in a rush.

In fact, who plays middle linebacker next season isn’t any more certain than it was before the draft. Edmunds led the team in tackles during all five of his seasons and his physical traits allowed him to cover a lot of ground for the Bills.

Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector will all get a chance to compete for the starting job, but none evoke much confidence in being able to replace Edmunds at the moment. The lack of urgency in replacing Edmunds has been perplexing, particularly due to his role in coach Sean McDermott’s defense.

Since their Carolina days, McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have placed high value in middle linebackers. They were there when Carolina drafted future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in the top-10 in 2012 and they traded up to select Edmunds 16th overall in 2018.

So what gives? Moments after Williams was drafted, Beane sounded decisive in viewing Williams as not only an outside linebacker — where he played primarily in college — but mostly as a special teams player during his first season.

After the draft, Beane was less decisive.

“We're still talking about maybe we'll look at him as a guy to get in there and compete at Mike,” Beane said. “We've just got to see how much we can get him caught up to what it takes to run this defense. It'll be a big transition for him. … He's eager to try it. We'll see. Worst case though he would be an outside backer for us this year and then we'll see next year.”

Beane called Dodson the front-runner for the position. Dodson was re-signed to a one-year contract on March 14 and has been with the team since 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

But in Dodson’s chance to start against the Lions on Thanksgiving, he was replaced midway through the game by A.J. Klein, who returned to the team earlier that week and Beane said Klein would primarily play outside linebacker in 4-3 looks.

Spector was a seventh-round pick last season, but was only active for six games and played 12 defensive snaps as a rookie. That leaves Bernard, last year’s third-round choice, as one of the favorites.

Bernard is physically similar to Williams at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds and played outside linebacker in 4-3 looks and was off-the-ball when he subbed in for Matt Milano at times last season. Size similarities aside, Bernard is a different type of linebacker than Williams.

To play on the ball, a linebacker must be able to have the strength to take on a 300-plus-pound lineman and hold his ground. But instincts are also required for that job.

No matter how much a player is drilled, some have natural instincts to avoid blockers. In run defense, Buffalo’s middle linebacker is supposed to fill the first available hole and occupy a blocker, which allows the other to run to the ball.

Edmunds played the role so Milano — who is not adept at taking on blockers — to run down ball carriers. Beane saw such instincts in Bernard coming out of Baylor, while Williams is more of an off-the-ball player like Milano.

“Bernard made a lot of plays at Baylor off his instinct, feel, knowing where to be,” Beane said. “He's probably more in that A.J. Klein mold when he came out of Iowa State. Maybe not as athletic as Tremaine was coming out, but just super instinctive. Size is one thing, but instincts, feel — all that stuff and so we'll see where Dorian is.”

Beane didn’t say Williams couldn’t take on blockers, but it’s something he will have to prove in training camp. The other area is how fast Williams can learn the Bills defensive scheme, which even Williams admitted was a bit more complicated than Tulane’s.

If he can prove both of those aspects, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Williams take the middle linebacker job at some point. He earned Pro Football Focus’ 10th-highest coverage grade among FBS linebackers at Tulane, which dropped eight defenders into coverage and frequently played zone.

The ability to cover running backs and tight ends, while having the speed and discipline to cover ground in zone coverage is critical for linebackers in Buffalo’s scheme, defending the run is just as important because it allows the Bills to play five defensive backs the majority of the game.

“There’s not too many people out here running a 40-yard dash or jumping their highest (vertical) out here in a game,” Williams said, “but I feel like the game film and me continuously getting better, proving people wrong is what’s gonna ultimately matter. Nobody cares what happened in college now, it’s all about what you do now. So, just coming out here and trying to prove myself.”

The Bills announced Monday that they signed running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract.

Murray is a 10-year veteran who is set to play for his sixth different NFL team. The 6-3, 230-pound running back has 5,615 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns during his career, playing for the Raiders, Vikings, Saints (twice), Ravens and Broncos.

The 33-year-old ran for more than 1,000 yards for the Raiders in 2015. He played 13 games between New Orleans and Denver. Twelve of those games came in Denver, where he ran for 703 yards and five touchdowns.

Murray graduated from Onondaga High School in Syracuse. He was a three-time all-state performer and the New York Gatorade Player of the Year in 2007.