PITTSFORD — Buffalo’s favorite couple is back together.
They never broke up, but there was a time it wasn’t inconceivable that Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer would never play together again. Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 last season and Poyer hit the free agent market after not getting the long-term deal he desired from the Bills.
But they’re back together again, preparing for their seventh season as one of the top safety tandems in the NFL.
If nothing else, the Bills learned last season that while Hyde and Poyer are individually among the best safeties in football, but not nearly as effective as they are when both are on the field at the same time.
Hyde is the big brother of the secondary, the communicator to the linebackers, while Poyer brings an edge to the group. Since arriving in Buffalo in 2017, they have combined for 36 interceptions — the most by a safety tandem in the NFL — and 32 have come while they are on the field together.
But both are 32 years old, coming off injury-riddled seasons and Hyde is entering the final year of his contract. The amount of chances they have to win a Super Bowl are waning and that hasn’t been a topic they have avoided during training camp.
“I’m just trying to take it all in, be present in these moments,” Poyer said Friday. “Not worried about what’s going to happen this offseason or next year. This is my time, this is our time to be here to learn, to grow and to evolve as people and as a football team. Let the dominoes fall how they fall. We’re gonna play hard and there’s gonna be some ups, there’s gonna be some downs.”
As the season progressed and Hyde started doing individual workouts on the side during practices, it started to become clear that he was going to return and it was solidified when he was activated from injured reserve before the AFC wild-card game. Hyde said he would have played had the Bills advanced to the AFC title game, but Poyer’s situation was murkier.
When Poyer ran out of the tunnel prior to the AFC divisional game, there was a feeling that he was doing so for the final time. But while a few safeties were snapped up quickly, Poyer remained available when he didn’t land the contract anticipated.
Throughout that time, Hyde and Poyer remained in contact and Poyer finally landed a suitable two-year deal from the Bills to reunited the duo for at least one more season.
“We didn’t know what was going to go on,” Hyde said. “It’s awesome to have Po back. We see the same things every single day on the field, off the field. I know I play my best game when he’s healthy.”
Without Hyde, Poyer earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, was voted No. 57 in the NFL’s top-100 players and ranked 21st among safeties in pass coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. A good season, considering he battled elbow, rib and knee injuries, but Poyer and Hyde ranked second and third, respectively, in 2021.
After re-signing with the Bills and Friday, Poyer called last season the most difficult he’s had in the league. But Poyer said that playing with a group of players, Hyde in particular, that’s he’s familiar with makes everything easier.
“I see Po is doing his best out there trying to get things organized and everybody lined up, but at the same time, it was tough to see that,” Hyde said. “I’m not saying that Po had to do it by himself, because that was not the case. We had other guys out there helping, and trying to make a name for themselves. But it’s just that core, that nucleus we’ve had around here for a long time was kind of broken a little bit.”
Poyer looks back on his 3 1/2 seasons in Cleveland and recalls the talent on the roster, but says they didn’t trust each other and they didn’t play for their teammates.
“We’ve played together for so long, like we just know,” said Poyer, who confirmed he is 100% healthy again. “We hear a call and I automatically know where (Hyde’s) going, he automatically knows where I’m going and we just (have) like one or two words said to each other and ‘boom,’ we playing ball.”
While the two are excited to just play ball together again, the Bills have been reflective throughout the offseason. Josh Allen mentioned getting older and the Bills’ Super Bowl window closing with this group, while Stefon Diggs said he had more football behind him than in front.
Hyde and Poyer are both going into their 11th season and realize time is dwindling. Poyer wants to win a Super Bowl, but says that if he doesn’t, it won’t define him as a person, while Hyde is still waiting for his first physical contact since suffering a broken neck.
When asked if there will be any hesitation, Hyde countered and said he might be “a little too excited” when the Bills play the Jets in Week 1. He claims that once the whistle blows, it will just be football and the game moves too fast to be concerned about an injury.
But Hyde and Poyer have been around long enough to know when the end starts coming into view. They heard Kyle Williams talk about it and they heard Lorenzo Alexander — who was at practice Friday — talk about their careers ending, which adds urgency to win a championship before the window closes for good.
“The young guys probably think, at times, I’m kind of psycho,” Hyde said. “… As you get older you have more urgency because you understand those years have passed and you don’t have time to just give away games, and give away playoff games and come up short. Some of the younger guys probably think, ‘Wow this dude’s 32 and he’s coming to work crazy in the head because he’s just go, go, go.’ That’s just the mentality you’ve got to have.”
The Bills are off Saturday and resume practice at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, with Sean McDermott scheduled to speak to the media beforehand.
