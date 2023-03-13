The Bills filled one hole and another one opened.
Not long into the first day NFL teams could legally contact players in free agency, the Bills agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys guard Conner McGovern, but hours later, they learned linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had agreed to a mega-deal with the Chicago Bears.
Edmunds and the Bears agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract, which included $50 million guaranteed, according to multiple sources. The contract would make Edmunds the fourth-highest paid linebacker in NFL history.
The 24-year-old was the No. 16 overall pick for Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft, the same one that netted Josh Allen. Edmunds started each of the 74 games he was active and was voted to two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Bills, amassing 565 tackles, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions.
Edmunds is coming off perhaps his best professional season, making 102 tackles — his fifth 100-tackle campaign — and an interception in 13 games. He also allowed 4.4 yards per target, which was the lowest in the NFL among linebackers
The Bills extended fellow linebacker Matt Milano on Sunday, but keeping Edmunds was thought to be a long shot. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Edmunds is set to receive a $9.75 million signing bonus and $42 million over his first two seasons in Chicago.
•••
Signing McGovern appears to be a step toward shoring up the Bills offensive line.
McGovern agreed on a three-year, $23 million contract, according to ESPN. The 2019 third-round pick — who was a teammate of Ryan Bates at Penn State — has started 29 games in the NFL, but last season was a his first as a full-time starter.
Pro Football Focus graded McGovern as the 13th-best pass blocker in the NFL and second-worst run blocker among guards. He played both guard spots and some center for Dallas, while he was also used as a fullback and tight end at times.
The Bills signed Rodger Saffold last offseason and he started 16 games, but is currently a free agent. Bates re-signed with Buffalo on a four-year deal last season and started 15 games.
• The Bills also announced they re-signed punter Sam Martin to a three-year contract and linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year deal before free agency began. Martin avergaged 47.7 yards per punt in his first season in Buffalo, while Matakevich made 48 tackles in three seasons with the team, playing mostly on special teams.
• Buffalo also announced it re-signed Cam Lewis to a one-year deal. The Buffalo alum appeared in 13 games and started one during his third NFL season, playing cornerback and safety. Lewis made 21 tackles.
• ESPN was also first to report that the Bills restructured the base of Nyheim Hines’ contract and incentives could allow him to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million.
• Multiple reports also indicate backup quarterback Case Keenum agreed to a two-year contract with the Texans. Keenum threw seven passes in his lone season with the Bills. He returns to Houston, where he started his career and played college football, after throwing for 2,195 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.
