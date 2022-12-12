The Bills improved to 10-3, sit on top of the AFC and have a two-game lead in the AFC East after Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Jets.
Yet, they still don’t seem whole.
An offense that appeared unstoppable at the beginning of the season is now mercurial. Buffalo punted on its first five possessions against the Jets and then scored on four consecutive possessions, only to sputter with two chances to put the game out of reach in the final minutes.
The Bills are still fourth in the NFL with 27.2 points per game, but have scored 30 points twice in the last eight games after doing so three times in the first five contests. Josh Allen is fifth in the league with 3,553 yards, but has one 300-yard game in the last seven.
Allen’s plays were enough to carry Buffalo to a 6-1 start, but when it suffered back-to-back losses a month ago, the run game became a priority. Against the Jets, neither were spectacular, giving the appearance of an offensive identity crisis.
Now an offense that was believed to be able to carry the Bills to a Super Bowl has to figure out how to get back to that level.
“There’s certainly room for improvement,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “There’s definitely things we did well. We scored on four consecutive possessions on a very good defense. There’s definitely things you can take out of that game and say we did some good things. But then obviously from a needs-improvement standpoint, there’s things we can work on.”
The Bills running game averaged 155.7 yards in the three previous games, and after hitting 20 touches and 100 yards, it appeared James Cook was going to become a more pivotal player in the offense.
But he played 24 snaps and had five touches, while Allen was the leading rusher for the Bills, who only ran 24 times for 102 yards. Five of those runs came on the last three drives, all of which were three-and-outs that netted a total of 1 yard.
The running game wasn’t subdued because Buffalo was having success throwing the ball like it had earlier in the season. Drops plagued the Bills, while Allen went 10 of 12 for 119 yards and a touchdown on scoring drives, while going 6 of 15 for 28 yards on the drives, which netted 42 total yards.
“Games like yesterday are hugely important for an offense moving forward,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “Any time you play against a tough opponent who’s really good on defense, you have to scratch and claw for any yard you get. That’s playoff football. That’s what it’s going to be. Not everything is going to be perfect during the course of a playoff game.”
That’s a fair assessment, except the passing game has been middling since Allen’s injury, which is to be expected. But the only team Allen has seemed like himself is during the two-minute drill.
Allen went 4-for-4 for 43 yards and ran for 16 more before connecting with Dawson Knox on a 24-yard touchdown to end the half. In the last five games, Allen has gone 21 of 27 for 287 yards — with 62 more yards on the ground — in the final two minutes of a half and Buffalo has scored 30 points.
He has thrown three touchdown passes in the final two minutes, compared to four the rest of the game during that span, while his completion percentage dips from 77.8% to 63.4%.
To compound matters, the Bills entered Sunday’s game No. 1 in the league in third down percentage, but went 2 of 13. An offense that once made every third down conversion seem conceivable didn’t seem to have a go-to play or concept against the Jets.
Part of the struggles on third down came from penalties, while Allen was sacked on third down three times. The other part is not producing quality plays on early downs, some of which comes from Allen seeking a big play rather than simply taking a checkdown. Those are throws he normally makes, but an injured elbow increases the difficulty.
One positive during the recent stretch is that Allen has thrown one interception in the last four games after producing eight in the last six.
“Guys throughout the league, you see it all the time,” Dorsey said. “They get in a Hey-I-want-to-make-a-play-here mode and no matter what’s going to happen, I’m going to take a shot right here. That’s what you constantly try to fight because it’s human nature.”
INJURY NOTES: McDermott said Ryan Bates (ankle) and Ed Oliver (chest) are day-to-day. He also said Reggie Gilliam and Jordan Phillips are both improving.
