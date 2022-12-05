The Bills went to bed Sunday in a more advantageous position than when they went to bed. Now it’s up to them to maintain it.
After battling a month’s worth of questions about whether they are still among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo is back on top of the AFC, following losses by the Chiefs and Dolphins this week.
Winners of three consecutive games, the Bills now face their most important stretch of the season, starting with the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Dolphins on Dec. 17. Both teams won the first meetings, with Buffalo producing its two worst offensive outings of the season.
Injuries have been the toughest opponent of the current campaign, but the Bills have reached a point where they are trending healthier rather than tackling new injuries. Coach Sean McDermott acknowledge the importance of the final five games — and was sure to mention the Jets won the first contest — as the Bills attempt to hold onto the home-field advantage.
“It comes down to player-driven leadership,” McDermott said. “That’s driven by then and their urgency, by which they approach every day. As they always say, the best players have to play their best in these types of times. We’ve got to do our best as coaches. It’s a challenging time and it’s a competitive league, but at the same time, we look forward to a game against a team that beat us in our division.”
The Bills offense was dreadful the last time they played the Jets, producing a season-low 317 yards of total offense. Josh Allen completed just 52.9% of his passes for 205 yards and two interceptions, while being held without a touchdown pass for the only time this season.
Buffalo has changed offensively since facing that 20-17 loss to the Jets on Nov. 6, in part due to the elbow injury Allen suffered on the final drive. The biggest difference to getting back on track has been the use of the running backs.
Through the first eight games of the season, non-Allen players ran 16.6 times for 75.3 yards per game, but over the last four, they’ve been averaging 24.8 attempts for 113.3 yards. Allen should run more once healthy, but he’s down one carry per game since the injury, but the Bills are 3-1 in that span.
Rookie James Cook has exited the doghouse to accumulate more than 80 yards from scrimmage in two of the last three games, including 105 against New England on Thursday, allowing the Bills to control the clock.
“Every week you see him getting more and more comfortable,” Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He did a great job catching balls out of the backfield, going north and south and creating RAC after the catch and just being available by quick-turning. He’s running hard, he’s got great vision, he’s doing a lot of things for us that complete backs need to do in this league.”
Even without a rejuvenated backfield, the Bills are unlikely to look the same as the first meeting, purely based on principle. Last year, Allen averaged a season-high 13.1 yards per attempt in the first game against the Jets and his second-worst (5.3) in the season finale.
Along with increased usage from Cook — who played only 14 snaps against New York — Nyheim Hines saw 23 snaps against the Patriots, the most since being acquired from the Colts four days before the first Jets game.
“Whether that’s run or pass or personnel variations, we’re constantly looking for ways to keep a defense off-balanced,” Dorsey said. “I think that’s the constant evolution of a season. You evolve as the season goes and you adjust off how you’re getting played. That’s part of what a 17-game season is.”
Of course the Jets are much different from the first outing. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has been banished to the bench in favor of Mike White, who has back-to-back 300-yard games in his first starts since the Bills ended his hysteria last season.
White completed 72.7% of his passes in three games last year — including a 405-yard game — but he was limited to 54.6% and four interceptions in a 45-17 Buffalo win.
Overall, White is more poised the second time around, but still has a pension for interceptions. He threw two in the red zone against Minnesota on Sunday, including one to end the game. He has 12 in six career games, including four multi-pick games.
White and rising star Garrett Wilson will test a Buffalo secondary that’s growing healthy. Jordan Poyer did not play in the first game — neither did linebacker Matt Milano — while Tre’Davious White’s workload is growing.
“They’ve got a good offense that puts up a lot of yards and points,” Defensive coordinator Lesle Frazier said. “Mike White has shown that he can really throw the ball around the ballpark. We have to do a good job of covering and trying to find ways to slow them down. They’ve shown they’re more than capable of moving the ball and down the field.”
