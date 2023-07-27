PITTSFORD — NFL Draft analysts said Damien Harris didn’t have any burst. They also said that’s all James Cook had.
Harris has proven to be a rugged, inside-the-tackles runner during his NFL career, while Cook showed he didn’t need much room to hit the accelerator as a rookie. Now that both are playing with the Bills, they seem on paper to be the perfect complementary tandem.
Harris called them thunder and lightning. Even their personalities contrast, with Harris being more loquacious and Cook being reserved.
But as they compete for the No. 1 running back job, both are aiming to prove they aren’t one-dimensional. And while they have different running styles, they are likely going to have to show they have diverse skill sets, particularly in the absence of Nyheim Hines.
“None of us want to be labeled as, ‘Oh, this guy is for this situation, this guy’s from this situation,’” Harris said. “… That’s why we come out here and work so hard and you know, not just running the ball, but catching, blocking, doing all these things to make us complete backs. Because we all are gonna have to do a lot of different things.”
Cook has gotten a significant amount of snaps with the first team through two days of training camp, showing he can make quick cuts to find crevices in the defense, while also lining up outside or catching the ball out of the backfield.
Last season Cook seemed most comfortable running around the left end. Twenty-three of his carries went in that direction and he gained 117 yards. Cook averaged a yard more per carry outside the tackles, but he had the same amount of carries inside the tackles and still ran for 4.8 yards per attempt.
“I think a guy like that provides a lot of versatility for you, not only as a pass catcher, but a guy you could hand the ball off to and he’ll get tough yards,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “He’ll lower his pads and get some hidden yards. He’s explosive. And I think you saw all that last season.”
Cook showed improvement during the last half of the season. He had one game with double-digit carries in the first nine games and four in the last nine, including the AFC wild-card game.
He had an 86-yard game against the Browns and came up one yard short of 100 against the Bears, notching 11 carries in both games.
“I feel like the back end, I kind of helped the team a little bit,” Cook said. “And that just carried on this year and it’s just gonna keep carrying on.”
While Cook attempts to solidify his first starting job in the NFL, Harris is trying to regain one. A year after running for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns — including 214 yards and four touchdowns against the Bills — his numbers were cut in half due to injuries and the emergence of pass-catching back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Harris had the ability to bounce runs to the outside, running for 638 yards on 4.6 yards per carry outside the tackles, but 58% of his carries went between the tackles for 784 yards. Both the 213-pound Harris and general manager Brandon Beane acknowledge the need for the Bills to add a running back size upon signing with the team during the offseason.
But without Hines — to whom Cook was compared to coming out of Georgia — Harris will have an expanded role, using his skills in pass protection, which include a knack for disengaging with blitzers to create an easy outlet for quarterbacks. It also helps that both players were comfortable running both zone and gap blocking schemes, with each accumulating nearly a 50-50 split in attempts in both schemes.
The days of having one featured running back are also dwindling. Eleven teams had at least two players with at least 100 rushing attempts and eight more had two with at least 90 last season. Meanwhile, there were eight players with 250 rushing attempts in 2022, compared to 14 in 2012 and 19 in 2002.
Although the departed Devin Singletary accounted for more than 50% of the snaps at running back the last three seasons, the Bills haven’t had one running back take more than 56% of the snaps — including no players with 50% in 2018 and 2019 — since LeSean McCoy took 72% in Sean McDermott’s first season.
“Obviously everybody wants to play, everybody wants the ball, but it’s about what’s best for the team,” Harris said. “Whenever you have guys that are willing to put the team first and do everything we can, that way, we can all go out there and make plays, you know, we’ll make this offense better and then we’ll make the team better.”
•••
The rotation at right guard continued on the second day of training camp Thursday, with Ryan Bates and rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence both seeing action with the No. 1 offense. Meanwhile, Christian Benford and Dane Jackson also rotated at cornerback with the No. 1 defense, something that also happened on the first day of camp.
Last year’s third-round pick Terrel Bernard logged most of the snaps at middle linebacker with the first unit, holding true to the open competition for the starting job. Tyrel Dodson was with the No. 1 team when camp opened Wednesday.
Aside from Tyler Matakevich, Von Miller and Jordan Phillips — who are still on the PUP list — cornerback Cameron Dantzler was the only player not to participate in practice Thursday. The Bills once again practice at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Reporters are prohibited from logging snap counts or taking video during team portions of practice.
