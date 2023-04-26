ORCHARD PARK — The Bills enter the NFL draft in a unique position. One they haven’t experienced in years.
Buffalo has a talented enough roster on paper to contend for a Super Bowl, but still has enough holes to fill that there is no position it couldn’t select with the No. 27 pick in Thursday’s draft, aside from quarterback.
The Bills could use help on the offensive line, despite adding a few pieces in free agency. A wide receiver would also be useful, as would a linebacker, pass rusher or interior defensive lineman.
What is certain, though, is that this is the biggest draft for the Bills since taking Josh Allen in 2018. With cap concerns and age creeping in at certain positions, Buffalo can rejuvenate the roster with a strong draft.
Defensive tackle
While the Bills can truly afford to take the best player on their board, as general manager Brandon Beane has repeatedly said is his philosophy. But defensive tackle is a position that’s needed for the future and not immediately.
After re-signing Jordan Phillips on a one-year contract, Buffalo has all of its interior linemen back from last season. But none of them are under contract beyond the 2023 season, including former first-round pick Ed Oliver, who has shown flashes but inconsistency hasn’t yet warranted an extension on his expiring rookie deal.
“I mean, the one position that we don't have a lot on the future is D-tackle,” Beane said. “We don't at this point. Ed's going into his last year. DaQuan (Jones) is going in his last year. Jordan was a one year deal. Tim Settle, last year too. So if you were poking at something that the Bills would need to keep an eye on, that would probably be where you’d start.”
This also does not appear to be a top-heavy draft for defensive tackles. Georgia’s Jalen Carter was considered the No. 1 overall prospect before offseason legal woes, but is still likely a top-10 pick. Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey may still be on the board when the Bills are on the clock, but ESPN’s next highest graded tackle is Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, who holds a third-round grade.
Linebacker
After Tremaine Edmunds inked a record-breaking four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears, middle linebacker became the most glaring hole on the roster for the Bills. Edmunds led the team in tackles during each of his five seasons.
More importantly, Edmunds’ size, speed and athleticism allowed Buffalo to play a two-linebacker scheme nearly every snap and his range covered up mistakes and breakdowns. It’s hard to imagine finding a player with similar attributes, but there are options available.
Inside linebackers no longer hold the same value they once did, so it comes down to how the Bills set their draft board. Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is the No. 54 overall prospect for ESPN, while Iowa’s Jack Campbell is ranked 58th.
This is a draft in which many teams may only have 20 players with a first-round grade, and even during a good year, No. 27 can already push the Bills into their second-round grades.
Simpson doesn’t have Edmunds’ size, but his strengths lie in coverage. He also has a tendency to take bad angles in pursuit, which is something Edmunds struggled with early in his career. Campbell, meanwhile, can match up in coverage and is a good run defender, but if he gets beat, lacks recovery speed.
Buffalo re-signed Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein, but both were inconsistent during starting opportunities, while last year’s seventh-round pick Baylon Spector saw limited action on defense.
“There's some unprovenness, I guess, or lack of experience in that room to some extent at that position,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “But I think that's also exciting. It presents an opportunity for someone to step in and show us what they've got. … But I'm excited about that and I think those guys are as well. We're gonna give them a chance to come in and show us what they've got.”
Offensive line
The Bills signed Connor McGovern to a three-year, $23 million contract on the opening day of free agency to fill the left guard position vacated by Rodger Saffold. They also added former Rams starter David Edwards, who dealt with a concussion last season.
Buffalo signed Ryan Bates to a four-year extension last season and Spencer Brown has been a starter for most of his two NFL seasons, but has struggled at times during his career. Brown was ranked 73rd among NFL tackles by Pro Football Focus and 91st with a 51.6 grade as a pass blocker.
Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence is ranked 42nd overall by ESPN, but has been placed in the middle of the first round in several mock drafts. TCU’s Steve Avila may also be available as the No. 34 overall prospect, but guard is not valued as highly as tackle in the first round.
There are four tackles ranked in the top-20 in Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright. It’s Jones or Wright is still on the board when the Bills draft
Unless Jones or Wright is available at No. 27, it may be worth it for the Bills to wait until later in the draft for offensive line help. But they have used a revolving door at guard, with 13 different starters since McDermott arrived in 2017.
Avila, Torrence and Wright were reportedly top-30 visitors in the lead-up to the draft.
Wide receiver
This would be a fan’s favorite pick, but the Bills have taken one receiver — Zay Jones in 2017 — in the first three rounds in the McDermott-Beane era, aside from trading a first-round pick on Stefon Diggs in 2020.
After a monster 2021 postseason, Gabe Davis was expected to take a major leap moving into the No. 2 role last season. He had flashes, but a sprained ankle hampered the early part of his season and still finished with career-highs in receptions (48), yards (836) and touchdowns (7).
But not only is Davis entering the final year of his rookie contract and a big season might make him too expensive for the cap-strapped Bills, but they also made it clear they lacked depth at receiver last year.
Fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir never carved out a consistent role during his rookie season, while Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t solidify the slot position. So dire was the situation that they brought Cole Beasley and John Brown off the street late in the season and both saw significant playing time.
The current receiver class isn’t expected to produce any premier receivers, but that’s impossible to predict. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top prospect and it seems unlikely that he’s still undrafted at No. 27.
Beane said trading down was more likely than trading up because Buffalo only has six draft picks this year and doesn’t like trading future first- or second-round picks. But if Smith-Njigba is still available at No. 20, he may be worth taking a leap.
If not, Boston College’s Zay Flowers (who is 5-9, 182), USC’s Jordan Addison and TCU’s Quentin Johnston could also be options in the first round.
Addison, Flowers and Smith-Njigba were top-30 visits this year.
