ORCHARD PARK — In a mass of behemoths, Greg Rousseau stands apart. Standing a shade under 6-foot-7, Rousseau’s head peaks above the huddle of Bills’ defensive linemen.
Rousseau looks more a modern NBA power forward than a defensive end, with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, 11 3/8-inch hands that are among the largest ever recorded at the NFL combine and a 270-pound body packed into a waistline that would make most middle-aged men envious.
Ten-year veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers furiously shuffled out of his stance at the snap, but Rousseau already had a full head of steam by the time they touched. Rousseau barreled through the 300-pounder and tossed him aside, crunching Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, while jarring the ball loose in the process.
“He’s been killing it,” Von Miller says.
The entire sequence took less than four seconds and encapsulated why the Bills selected Rousseau 30th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
His talent flickered as a rookie with four sacks, but the light appeared to turn on early in the season with Miller’s aid, matching his sack total from last year in the first four games. And then he rolled his ankle against the Jets, forcing him to miss most of four games.
With two sacks and two more quarterback hits in the return bout against New York on Sunday — his second game back from injury — Rousseau appeared to regain his early-season form, which left his mentor glowing.
“I’ve been feeding him gunpowder and gasoline,” Miller said. “Whenever you’re 6-7 and you’ve got a mean, tough attitude, there’s really nobody that can block you. It’s just a matter of time before you get there and disrupt the offense.”
Rousseau’s last few years have been stop and start. He has missed playing time before, but this was different. As a true freshman at Miami, Rousseau played two games and then missed the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
He exploded for 15.5 sacks in 2019, earning ACC defensive rookie of the year and All-American honors. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rousseau opted out of his third collegiate season to avoid the virus and prepare for the NFL Draft.
“That was the hardest time, for real, because I didn’t have any teammates or anything,” Rousseau said. “You’re separate. That was tough.”
During his sabbatical, Rousseau wasn’t around football, but he worked out the entire time. With his latest hiatus, Rousseau couldn’t do much physical activity outside of his rehab, but he continued to attend meetings, watch film and learn.
“The competitor in me wanted to play, but also, everything happens for a reason,” Rousseau told GNN Sports. “So you just have to deal with the hand that you’re dealt. You have to sit back and see how you can get better while you’re injured and learn what you can learn from looking from the outside in.”
Armed with a quick first step shown by running the first 10 yards of his 40-yard dash in 1.57 seconds — the fastest among edge rushers in the 2021 draft, including current NFL defensive player of the year favorite Micah Parsons — Rousseau’s improvement has shown in his statistics.
Rousseau is up to seven sacks and his 12 quarterback hits are two more than he had in 17 games last season. He’s also matched his rookie total with eight tackles for a loss.
But Rousseau feels his biggest growth isn’t necessarily rooted in what happens on the field. He credits Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington and the tricks accrued from Miller — who safety Jordan Poyer calls “Coach Von” — have been well documented.
But Miller’s teachings aren’t entirely about rushing the quarterback, especially because the size differential brings different talents.
“It’s more so about life and staying positive and just little things like that,” said Rousseau, who Miller calls The Tarantula. “Those little things that he brings to the table are huge.”
Since Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, the biggest question would be whether the Bills could replace his ability to create pressure on quarterbacks. But in the two games since, Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson have combined for eight quarterback hits, six tackles for a loss and five sacks.
All four defensive ends share a commonality in proving themselves. Lawson is in his second stint in Buffalo after being a first-round pick in 2016, while second-round picks Basham and Epenesa are attempting to show they are capable NFL pass rushers through friendly competition in what Rousseau says is “a race to the quarterback.”
“It’s dope to see not only Greg, but Boogie and A.J. and Shaq and (DaQuan Jones) taking advantage of every single moment and not blinking,” Miller said. “It’s good to see all those guys take those itty-bitty chats and make it their own.”
BILLS BITS: The Bills ruled out guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) for Saturday's game against the Dolphins. Matt Milano (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, while Ed Oliver (pectoral and Reggie Gilliam (ankle) practiced in full.
