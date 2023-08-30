ORCHARD PARK — Brandon Beane has a successful record of first-round picks, but not so much with the second-rounders.
Josh Allen and Ed Oliver have commanded hefty extensions after being taken in the first round, while Tremaine Edmunds landed a deal so big the Buffalo Bills couldn’t match and Greg Rousseau appears on track for a big contract when his rookie deal expires.
But when Boogie Basham was dealt to the New York Giants Tuesday, it was the second consecutive season the Bills have traded a second-round pick and the third since 2019. The Bills traded Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason last year and Zay Jones in 2019.
A.J. Epenesa appears to be trending upward, but only has three starts entering the final year of his rookie deal, while three out of Beane’s six third-round picks are no longer with the team. The Bills currently have 26 former draft picks on the active roster or injured reserve.
“I want them all to work out, but I also have to make this thing as competitive as I can,” Beane said Wednesday. “I understand sometimes bringing a Leonard Floyd in might bump somebody out that you drafted high or did something else with. That’s my job — to make this competitive and not protect draft picks or not protect signings. It stings to do that.”
The Bills ultimately traded Basham for a 2025 seventh-round pick after 4.5 sacks two seasons removed from being taken in the second round of the 2021 draft. Basham had some moments during training camp, including a sack against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener, but it became clear he was stuck near the bottom of a crowded defensive end list.
Having two years remaining on his rookie contract made Basham appealing on the trade market, but it’s also hard to wonder if the Bills cut ties too soon. Jones has yet to live up to his draft placement, while injuries hampered Ford and he started three of 11 games for the Cardinals last season.
But the one that Beane let get away was guard Wyatt Teller, a 2018 fifth-round pick who was traded after one season has since become a two-time Pro Bowler for the Cleveland Browns.
“I didn’t do a good job with Wyatt Teller. We moved too quick on that,” Beane said. “Boogie could go home and have a great career. I’m seriously happy for Wyatt. I hate that it didn’t happen here and that’s on me and the same for Boogie. I’ll be rooting for Boogie other than when he steps in this building Week 6. Sometimes it’s just timing and you try to look at everything and these are tough decisions.”
One player Beane was not ready to give away was defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, who earned a spot on the roster after Basham was traded. Beane said it was a difficult choice to cut Jonathan as an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse last season, but he wasn’t quite ready for the 53-man roster.
Jonathan was claimed by the Chicago Bears and then waived in November, allowing the Bills to re-sign him to the practice squad two days later. Jonathan appeared in one game for Buffalo last year — against his former team — and Beane did not want to cut him a second time.
The Bills will have to make the decision again when Von Miller — who Beane said was close to making the opening-day roster, but not quite ready with his rehab from a torn ACL — returns, but for now, he also gives special teams depth for Buffalo.
“Kingsley just kept coming and coming and coming in camp,” Beane said. “He plays with a motor and he plays violent. He’s relentless and he’s still learning the pass rush moves and all that you need at this level, but he’s got a motor that it would be hard to match.”
Bills add Ferguson, Ifedi
In corresponding moves Wednesday, the Bills placed wide receiver Justin Shorter linebacker Baylon Spector on short-term injured reserve with hamstring injuries, keeping them out a minimum of four weeks, while re-signing long snapper Reid Ferguson and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi.
Ifedi was a 2016 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks and has since played for the Bears and Atlanta Falcons, making 83 career starts. He was most recently in camp with the Detroit Lions and was released Sunday.
Beane also announced the Bills were planning to sign linebacker Christian Kirksey to the practice squad. Kirksey has 778 career tackles in 94 starts over nine seasons with the Browns, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans.
The Bills announced they brought back 14 players who were waived Tuesday to the practice squad in defensive tackle Eli Ankou, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, cornerback Kyron Brown, defensive end Kameron Cline, offensive tackle Richard Gouraige, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, wide receiver Andy Isabella, guard Kevin Jarvis, running back Ty Johnson, center Greg Mancz, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver Bryan Thompson, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and tight end Joel Wilson.
According to Beane, the Bills also plan to bring in another quarterback after Matt Barkley went on season-ending IR Tuesday.
