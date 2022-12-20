ORCHARD PARK — Third and 17.
Two plays netted negative yards and a false start penalty put the Bills on the verge of another mundane three-and-out. More interesting than Josh Allen’s fastball to Gabe Davis to keep the driving going with a 21-yard gain was what happened afterward.
The Bills hustled to the line of scrimmage. There was no question whether the Dolphins would want to review the catch, and with 13 minutes left in the half, time was no factor. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey simply decided it was time to pick up the pace.
Allen followed the play with a 9-yard toss to Cole Beasley, then an 8-yard run by James Cook. Buffalo seemed at ease pushing the tempo. It wasn’t moving at a rapid pace, but getting to the line of scrimmage didn’t allow Miami to substitute.
When the drive finally ended with Nyheim Hines waltzing into the end zone after 12 plays and 6 minutes, 29 seconds, Allen had gone 5 of 6 for 66 yards in the no-huddle and it gave a quicksilver Bills offense some energy.
“We were giving them some problems with that, so we kept with it,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said. “That’s what we had to do to get a win.”
In what has been a mercurial season for the Bills offensively, one area that has not dropped off has been the two-minute drill, even after Allen’s injury. Allen seems comfortable and commanding when the team plays with more pace.
In the last two minutes of halves, Allen — who was listed as limited in practice Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 22 — is completing 66% of his passes for 740 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while the Bills have scored 81 points. After finding the end zone on the first up-tempo drive, Buffalo came back to score again on its final possession of the first half.
The Bills never went back to the hurry-up in the second half, mostly because they could not sustain drives long enough to get into a rhythm in the third quarter. By the time the offense did start moving the ball, it started to snow and Buffalo opted for a more methodical approach.
But Dorsey doesn’t believe it’s possible to run the no-huddle offense on every plan, instead viewing it as a change-of-pace style the Bills can use at various times during a game. To match the up-tempo success, Buffalo has scored nine touchdowns on its last 13 drives of 10-plus plays.
“If you just go and you’re doing it all the time, then it allows a defense to adjust to you and now they’re comfortable because they know your tempo,” Dorsey said. “Whenever you can mix up the tempo like that, I think it’s good and it really helps you.
“Whether or not you stay in it or you get out of it and go back in it later, I think having that ability to execute in a no-huddle-type style of offense is always very beneficial for you.”
Even if it doesn’t make sense to Dorsey to use the no-huddle as often as the Jim Kelly-era Bills or the Peyton Manning-led Colts, the question becomes how frequently it should be used to throw defenses off key.
Allen’s completion percentage is three points higher in the two-minute drill than his overall number (63%) since his injury, while the offense has scored 24% of its points in the hurry-up during that span.
For the season, one-third of Allen’s touchdown passes and 20% of Buffalo’s points have occurred in the last two minutes of a half. But defenses typically do not play the no-huddle the same way during the game as they do in the waning moments of a half or game.
“Shoot, Josh is at his best always,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. “That dude can do anything and everything when it comes to this game. He can make plays when we’re going up-tempo and he can make plays when we’re taking our time, too. Switching it up always gives him the versatility to be the best he can possibly be.”
BILLS BITS: Ryan Bates (ankle), Matt Milano (knee) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were listed as limited in practice Tuesday. Mitch Morse (concussion) and Boogie Basham (calf) did not participate. Jordan Poyer and Roger Saffold both received vet rest.
