GNN Sports is unveiling a new weekly feature called Bills Film Room. Each week, sports reporter Nick Sabato will break down a key play or plays from the previous week's game in a short video.
Bills Film Room Week 6: Von Miller earned his money in Bills' win over the Chiefs
