Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.