GNN Sports is unveiling a new weekly feature called Bills Film Room. Each week, sports reporter Nick Sabato will break down a key play or plays from the previous week's game in a short video.
Bills Film Room Week 4: How Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano have become one of NFL's best linebacker duos
