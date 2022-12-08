GNN Sports has a new weekly feature called Bills Film Room. Each week, sports reporter Nick Sabato will break down a key play or plays from the previous week's game in a short video.
Bills Film Room Episode 10: Stefon Diggs' scorched the Patriots with sublime route-running in Bills win
