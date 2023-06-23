Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are locked in through 2027.
The Bills announced extensions for their head coach and general manager Friday, ensuring the continuity created with the organization since the pair arrived in 2017.
Beane and McDermott have worked together since 2011, beginning with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott was hired as head coach on Jan. 11, 2017, while Beane was hired shortly after the draft on May 9, 2017.
McDermott received an extension in March 2020 that locked him until 2025 and Beane received one in December of the same year, also extending his contract through 2025.
“(Beane), Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication," Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement on the team’s website.
Since Beane and McDermott have arrived, the Bills have gone 62-35, making the playoffs in five of six seasons in Buffalo, including snapping a 17-year playoff drought in 2017. The Bills have won three consecutive AFC East championships and have won a playoff game in each of the last three seasons.
McDermott’s .639 winning percentage is the best in franchise history and the team’s 37-12 record over the last three seasons ranks second in the NFL. His 62 wins rank third in Buffalo history, behind Marv Levy (123) and Lou Saban (70).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.