John Lang’s ideas usually begin innocently, but morph into something magnificent.
A few people congregating in Lockport’s Papa Leo’s parking lot prior to the Buffalo Bills’ season opener on Sept. 8 evolved into a citywide event after a casual conversation between “Bills Elvis,” Gonzo’s owner Jerry Liermo and Lock 34 Bar and Grill general manager Melissa Junke.
Always searching for a cause to support, Lang and his crew decided on a benefit for the family of Aaron Salter Jr., the Lockport native ex-police officer and security guard who was among 10 slain in a May mass shooting, perpetrated by a white supremacist at Tops market in Buffalo.
Within a week of the shooting, Junke and Lock 34 partnered with D&T Graphics for 100 T-shirts to raise money for the Salters. And initially, Lang figured he could raffle off one of his signature guitars and a silent auction to scrape together a few bucks, but Junke saw something grand. She began to grab support of fellow businesses on Main Street and Lockport, which resulted in a plan for a massive tailgate.
Call it a carnival with no rides or a tailgate on steroids, but Junke and Lang have concocted an event that will allow Bills fans to prepare for 2022’s first game against the Los Angeles Rams as if they were in the parking lots of Highmark Stadium, only it will take place on a blockaded section of Lockport.
“One of the great things about this community is they are, most of the time, very willing,” Junke said. “Everybody was very excited, very responsive — exciting to do something different. Everybody is so excited about the Bills in general. The Bills have kind of given us new life.”
When Junke sought the help of proprietors on Main Street, she jokingly says it started with, “You know I have crazy ideas, right? You better be sitting down.” Except those who thought the idea was kooky were in the minority.
Junke hadn’t formally put out any information about the event on social media, put it gained so much momentum within a month through normal chatter and was beginning to receive so many questions that she felt compelled.
Niagara Hotel owner Mandy Sandolfini was among those who hopped on board quickly and more businesses agreed. Like Lang and Liermo, Sandolfini had no prior communication with the Salter family, but saw that is was important to Junke, who has gotten to know Salter’s son, Aaron III, as have many of her employees.
“Melissa is one of my best friends,” Sandolfiini said. “When she came to me with it, it was a no-brainer to be a part of it.”
Junke was able to coordinate with the city to block off Main Street to Locust, albeit with intersections available for traffic.
The office of Mayor Michelle Roman told GNN Newspapers the city was not involved, but gave permission to block off portions of the street. Meanwhile, Lockport Main Street, Inc. has helped facilitate planning.
“If there’s any possible way that we can have a community event that brings the community out for something like this, but to support events like this going forward,” Lockport Main Street program manager Grace Platt said. “We are a community and we have to operate as one. That’s what Lockport Main Street is all about. We just want to make sure the community knows they have a force behind them.”
All of the details and businesses participating are not yet concrete, but Junke is hoping for Lockport police and fire departments to have tents, as well as the Buffalo police.
In front of Lock 34 there will be food, a beer truck and tailgate games like cornhole, Giant Jenga, and Connect Four, while another section will be barricaded in front of Gonzo’s with similar activities. Near the Niagara Hotel and city hall, there will be live music and food trucks. Meanwhile silent auctions and other activities will be available throughout the event.
Although many of the businesses hope it can be a yearly event that can be a boon for business, profits are not a big concern this time. It’s more about the enjoyment of patrons and raising money for a family following a tragedy.
“If I break even, we have have a ton of fun and everybody enjoys it, then we’ll figure out a way to make money down the road,” Liermo said. “All three businesses are well established and don’t worry about being all that much. We just want everybody to have fun and raise money for a good cause.”
Of course, Bills fans shown generosity when the time arises, particularly in recent years. Fans have raised more than $2 million for charities of Josh Allen, Tre’Davious White, Andy Dalton and Lamar Jackson, along with more than $1.1 million for the Patricia Allen Fund at Oshei Childen’s Hospital. They also donated more than $65,000 to the Visually Impaired Advancement following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Lang has also personally been involved with fundraising, hosting benefits across the country and helped spearhead an effort to raise money after a friend’s tailgating equipment was stolen during the regular season finale. What started as a goal to raise $3,000 resulted in bringing in nearly $9,000.
“It’s genuinely overwhelming, it’s wonderful,” Lang said. “My phone’s ringing and people are asking, ‘How can I help? Can I donate something?’ It’s hard to even wrap your arms around it.”
Those looking to help can contact Junke at lock34bar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.