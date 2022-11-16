For three quarters the Bills appeared to have solved one of the best running backs in the NFL, but one run changed the game and forced them to find ways to patch leaks in the boat.
Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook had been limited to 23 yards on seven attempts before breaking loose for an 81-yard touchdown one play after taking a 17-point lead, jumpstarting the comeback for the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime win.
Buffalo’s otherwise sound defense has intermittently been susceptible to the run dating back to 2019. It held All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to 25 yards on 13 carries in Week 2 and kept the run-heavy Ravens from explosive plays two weeks later.
But since the Packers gashed the Bills for 208 yards on 6.7 yards per carry, the cracks in the run defense have re-emerged. Neither the Jets or Vikings were consistently productive, but were in big moments.
With Cleveland’s Nick Chubb — a player many consider the best back in the NFL — coming to town Sunday, the Bills are once again focusing on eliminating game-altering chunk plays.
“We just have to do a good job not giving up that explosive run Dalvin had that put a damper on some of the good things we were doing,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Chubb is another kind of back who you can stop him, stop him, stop him, but all of a sudden, he can break one. We have to learn from (the Vikings) game and just stay gap-sound and tackle throughout.”
Chubb enters the game No. 3 in the NFL with 904 yards on 5.7 yards per carry, while leading the league with 11 touchdowns. The Browns almost have a 50-50 split in calling runs versus passes, and if the predicted amount of snow falls, it could lead to a heavier run percentage.
Former Bills draft pick and All-Pro Wyatt Teller has been battling a calf injury this season, but Bills defensive end Von Miller called Teller and teammate Joe Bitonio the best guard tandem in the NFL.
“This offensive line is really helping (Chubb) out,” Miller said. “He could do it by himself, but they have a great offensive line, tackle to tackle, guard to guard and the center plays lights out as well. … I’ve got nothing but respect for this offensive line, and really this team. They’ve played in a lot of close games.”
Where Chubb has really hurt defenses is reeling off big runs. He leads the NFL with 10 runs of 20 yards or more, something that has been a problem for the Bills defense in the past.
The Bills were stifling early in the game that Minnesota frequently bypassed handing off to Cook on several short-yardage situations. A season ago, Henry ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run, but was otherwise held to 67 yards on 19 attempts.
Bills coach Sean McDermott pointed to the windy Monday Night Football game last December when Patriots running back Damien Harris broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run. Without the run, New England would have been held to 3.5 yards per carry, but instead it was the team’s lone touchdown in a 14-10 win.
“You’re handling it, you’re handling it and then that one run pops and it skews the average,” McDermott said. “The run defense has got to be like defense overall. You got to be consistent, even though you stopped it. And that’ll be the same this week. You watch Chubb and they’re stopping and stopping and then bang! One run pops and all of a sudden you’ve got a problem on your hands.”
The biggest problem the Bills have faced all season has been injuries on the defense. Ten starters have missed games due to injuries this season and the team has been hit by an apparent bug this week.
Reggie Gilliam, Cam Lewis, Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle did not practice Wednesday due to illness, while Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), Von Miller (vet rest) and Greg Rousseau (ankle) did not practice.
Kaiir Elam was limited with an ankle injury, while McDermott gave no indication as to whether Tre’Davious White was any closer to making his season debut, but did say the decision was a “group thing.”
Jordan Poyer did return to practice after missing the last two games with an elbow injury. He was listed as limited and his status for Sunday is undetermined. Poyer’s return would be a big boost for the defense after Lewis started his first NFL game at safety against the Vikings, replacing Jaquan Johnson, who struggled at times against the Jets.
“It’s a weird year,” Poyer said. “Around the league it seems like a lot of guys are hurt or sick, but I know it’s cliche, but it’s always next man up. It felt good to get out there today and get with the guys again. I’m trending in the right direction, so we’ll see how it goes this weekend.”
