PITTSFORD — The Bills always come back to Dane Jackson.
Three days of training camp have seen three different starting cornerbacks opposite Tre’Davious White. Dane Jackson was played with the first unit Wednesday, while Christian Benford worked his way in late. Benford got the nod on Day Two and Kaiir Elam started with the No. 1 team Friday after not getting any first-team reps the first two days.
But no matter who starts with the first group, Jackson eventually works his way back into the lineup by the end of practice. That was the case again Friday, as Elam saw first-team reps during the first two 11-on-11 sessions, with Jackson returning to the starting group near the end of practice.
Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs between Elam and the safety in zone coverage on Elam’s final snap with the No. 1 defense, but that play was likely not indicative of his status in the hunt for the No. 2 spot. Jackson and Benford appear to be the clear frontrunners for the job heading into the second week of camp.
“I’ve been in that position before in the past of having to compete for your job and still competing for my job, but I guess being a young guy, and doing it, it kind of brings the best out of you,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. “It’s tough every single day because you’re not getting as many reps as you would like. But, as you can see those guys are going out there and they’re making plays.”
Spector flashes instincts in middle linebacker chase
The four-way race for middle linebacker is down to three, but Baylon Spector didn’t hurt his stock in his first foray with the No. 1 defense.
Spector had been rotating between the second- and third-team defenses the first two days, with Tyrel Dodson getting the first shot and Terrel Bernard slipping into the lineup Thursday. Meanwhile, general manager Brandon Beane told WGR 550 Thursday that rookie Dorian Williams was focusing on weakside linebacker after starting the offseason in the middle.
Last year’s seventh-round pick, Spector was around the ball quite a bit Friday and nearly came up with a few big plays in pass coverage. Early in practice, Allen floated a ball to Dawson Knox that just glided over Spector’s fingertips and then he nearly came up with another pick later in practice on a 50-50 ball.
“He’s a ballplayer, dude,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Just a guy who is around the ball it seems like all the time. … He’s a really good football player and it’s really been cool to see him grow as football player from last year to this year, and really take control of that huddle when he’s in there. So I’m excited to see his growth in this defense and where he goes.”
Spector’s instincts should get him another shot at playing with the first group, but he also has the least amount of NFL experience, playing just six games last year. Dodson has three years and five starts, while Bernard was often a depth linebacker, playing in 16 games and starting one game at weakside linebacker as a rookie.
Epenesa staying steady with No. 1 defense
There are a handful of players who are locks to start on opening day.
Hyde, Taron Johnson, Matt Milano, Ed Oliver, Poyer, Greg Rousseau and White are shoe-ins, but A.J. Epenesa may be trending toward that territory if Von Miller is not ready for Week 1.
Epenesa has been the consistent starter at right end on the opposite side of Rousseau through the first three days of camp. The 2020 second-round pick is coming off a career-high 6.5 sacks last season, but started just two games.
In fact the start of Epenesa’s career has been slow, with just 2.5 sacks and two starts in his first two seasons. Even during the best season of his career, Epenesa’s snap count was fifth among Bills edge rushers, even playing fewer than Miller, who appeared in 11 games.
But Epenesa, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been a rock for the Bills thus far. Not flashy, but steady.
Who starts on gameday isn’t as relevant as it it once was, though. The Bills, as they have sice Sean McDermott became head coach, will rotate the entire defensive line.
Leonard Floyd is expected to make a big impact on the pass rush and has seen some snaps with the No. 1 defense as he continues to learn the scheme after signing on June 5 and no Buffalo edge rusher played 50% of the snaps last season.
Epenesa’s ascent has also been helped by Boogie Basham getting a long look at defensive tackle in pass rush situations. The 2021 second-rounder started Friday alongside Poona Ford on the interior and then saw some snaps on the edge with the No. 2 defense at the end of practice.
With Jordan Phillips still on the PUP list with a shoulder injury, the Bills don’t have a backup 3-technique for Oliver, which could provide Basham a niche with an overload of edge rushers.
