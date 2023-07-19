EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the third installment.
Stefon Diggs was the talk of organized team activities, and he will be until he addresses the media for the first time during training camp.
But once that’s over, the bigger focus will be about how the Bills utilize their refurbished receiving corps and Diggs’ role is probably the only guarantee at the moment.
Can Gabe Davis take a bigger jump in the final year of his contract? Will Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir or Trent Sherfield grab the No. 3 spot? and how — and how much — will the Bills use first-round pick Dalton Kincaid?
Of the three questions, Davis might hold the easiest answer. He was boom or bust in his first season as the No. 2 guy, but he still had 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 17.4 yards per catch and an early-season injury slowed him for the second consecutive year.
Buffalo’s struggles last year weren’t so much due to Davis’ production, but because there was never a clear-cut No. 3 receiver like it’s had in the past. Even Dawson Knox’s production dipped following the death of his brother during the preseason and then an early injury.
Isaiah McKenzie didn’t materialize as the slot receiver and third-down safety net for Josh Allen, and neither Cole Beasley nor John Brown could recapture their old magic when they returned late in the year.
Shakir might be the early favorite to play in the slot because he has one year more of experience than newcomers Harty and Sherfield. Sherfield played outside in Diggs’ absence during OTAs, drawing praise, including from Allen.
The biggest of the three at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Sherfield was a significant part of an offense for the first time in his five-year career, catching 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins. But Sean McDermott was quick to remind everyone that success in OTAs isn’t the same as training camp or a game.
“He’s adjusted extremely well, and he’s a hard worker on the field and he’s been a good addition to our team,” McDermott said. “Again, here’s another player that you really don’t know until you get the pads on. We think we know him because we went against him obviously and have a lot of respect for his game.”
The Bills also have two running backs — James Cook and Nyheim Hines — who can split out as receivers. Hines lined up in the slot on 38 of his 79 snaps after being acquired from the Colts and has been split wide or in the slot on 26.8% of his career snaps. He also has 306 career receptions, which is almost 100 more than anyone else on the roster, save for Diggs.
Shakir, of course, was a popular fifth-round pick in 2022, but never found a consistent role in the offense, even during the search for the No. 3 guy. This could be a telling training camp for his future with the team.
“He’s going to have a really good year,” Allen said. “And I think utilizing him last year the way that we did, I have a lot of trust in him. I think he’s only going to continue to grow in his role; again, I’m not quite sure what that is and how it’s going to look like for everybody but the dude shows up every day with a smile on his face.”
Kincaid might also be the player who snatches the job. General manager Brandon Beane said after his selection that Kincaid would not be asked to be an in-line blocker like Knox often, which means he will be used more like Travis Kelce or Darren Waller.
Not playing Kincaid in that capacity would be a departure from his usage in college. Utah flexed Kincaid out wide on 44.9% of his snaps last season and he caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.
In his most productive season at San Diego (FCS) in 2019, Kincaid made 44 receptions for 835 yards and eight scores by playing 51% of his snaps out wide. He doesn’t have the quickness or speed of the other receivers, but he flashed fluid hips and smooth route-running that can allow him to get open in tight spaces during OTAs.
“It’s constantly evolving, it’s constantly changing, and you’re constantly adjusting certain things based on the personnel that you have,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “And so I think that’s all part of where we’re going right now. It’s that process of learning what you have a little bit and building that foundation, so I think the critical thing here is not rushing to make a decision right now on what it’s going to be.”
