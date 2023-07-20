EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the fourth installment.
To some fans, Tremaine Edmunds was this generation’s Richard Smehlik or Glenn Parker. He could do no right, and even when he did, it was still usually wrong.
The Bills, and the NFL, disagree.
Now the Bills are going to spend training camp trying to figure out how the heck to replace a two-time Pro Bowler and defensive signal caller who was named the third-best linebacker in the NFL by coaches and executives after inking the fourth-most lucrative deal for his position in league history.
Not only did Edmunds lead Buffalo in tackles during all five of his seasons, but he played in all but seven games and played nearly 95% of the team’s defensive snaps when active. More importantly, he had the size and range to allow Buffalo to predominantly play five defensive backs.
“In an ideal world, you have versatile players at every position where you never have to substitute,” Linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “... You’re building that muscle memory with whatever call Sean decides to call, because I’ve seen that a thousand times, I can execute this one thing at a very high level, as opposed to getting 20 people in there, where they don’t get a lot of reps, and you’re trying to execute that one thing on less repetition.”
So who is going to replace him as the on-ball linebacker?
There is no clear-cut answer at the moment, with four players competing in what the Bills have deemed a wide-open race. Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams will all get a look early in camp.
Dodson might be the favorite on the first day after serving as Edmunds’ backup the last three seasons, but he struggled in his three starts last season. He was brought back on a one-year deal and general manager Brandon Beane even said he had the early edge.
Spector is the longshot candidate, playing 12 defensive snaps in six games after being drafted in the seventh round last year. Bernard, last year’s third-round pick, might be the candidate to win the job over the duration of training camp.
Bernard appeared in all 16 games of the regular season and primarily played off the ball, earning a start while Matt Milano was injured. But he was a surprise inactive for the AFC divisional round game against Cincinnati.
Although he is undersized at 230 pounds, the Bills like Bernard’s instincts when it comes to taking proper angles in pursuit and a readiness to take on blockers against the run, which has been the responsibility of the middle linebacker in Buffalo’s system.
Shortly after taking Williams in the third round in April, Beane said he would likely play off the ball as a rookie while learning the system, but changed his tune after the draft. Williams spent OTAs playing middle linebacker, yet he is similar in size to Bernard and made a lot of tackles off athleticism in college.
While none of the candidates are 6-foot-5, 250 pounds like Edmunds, Beane said Bernard and Williams meet the threshold for the desirable size of a middle linebacker. But the Bills have also said repeatedly they care more about in-game traits than size.
“You’re going to give up something here or there, but we’re not worried about the guys we have in there that are going to compete for Mike,” Beane said after the draft. “What they’re giving up, we think there’s enough advantage for the other (qualities). If it’s their lack of size, we think they’re going to be able to play the pass game.”
The Bills have paid a steep price against the run at times for their willingness to play small. They led the NFL by playing nickel 92% of the time in 2021 and gave up at least 150 yards on the ground five times while playing five defensive backs over 95% of the time last season.
That’s also the way the league is trending, as nearly 65% of defensive snaps were played with five defensive backs to combat offenses playing 11 personnel — one running back and one tight end — 60% of the time, according to Next Gen Stats.
Not only do the Bills want to play without substituting in the back seven, but they are adamant that the middle linebacker is the defensive signal caller. Edmunds was responsible for directing traffic and communicating with the secondary, which is why Buffalo is cautious with throwing Williams into the lineup right away after playing a simplistic defense at Tulane.
“Making sure that our defense can function through the way the Mike linebacker gets us into a defense — potentially sets a front, sets this, sets that — so we can operate at a high level, that’s the hardest thing,” Babich said. “And I believe Sean (McDermott) and Brandon have talked about it, is we want football players. We don’t care what they look like. We don’t care what the measurables are.”
As senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb puts it: “All of the intangibles you would think a quarterback has on the offensive side, you would be looking for and trying to develop those traits and those skill sets in a middle linebacker as well.”
