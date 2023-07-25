EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the seventh and final installment.
The Bills realized patching the offensive line with paper clips and bubblegum wasn’t working.
General manager Brandon Beane focused Buffalo’s limited funds on rebuilding the interior of the offensive line, and in doing so, the Bills now have competition for roster spots and and starting positions.
Buffalo invested $23 million on Cowboys guard Connor McGovern, brought in Rams starter David Edwards and drafted Florida All-American O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round. On top of that, they signed journeyman starter Brandon Shell for depth at tackle.
“It’s a matchup league,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the season ended. “It’s a league driven by quarterbacks and offensive line and defensive line.”
Since McDermott was hired in 2017, 14 players have started multiple games at guard for the Bills, including six over the last two seasons. But only two of those players — Cody Ford and Wyatt Teller — were drafted by Buffalo and both were subsequently traded.
After a strong career, the Bills signed Rodger Saffold to a one-year deal, and despite a Pro Bowl nod, he was among one of the lowest-rated guards in the NFL last season. But they had few options to replace him, particularly with Ike Boettger still on the mend from a torn Achilles late in 2021.
Bates (right guard) and McGovern (left guard) are the presumed starters, but Torrence likely finds his way into the lineup eventually, and Edwards is a viable backup with 45 career starts in four seasons with Los Angeles.
How those pieces fit into the offense remains to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine they will fare worse than last year, when the Bills ranked 21st in pass blocking and 28th in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Dion Dawkins was the lone Bills player in the top-50 (34th) in pass blocking, while they had none in the top-100 for run blocking.
“We like our depth there and we’ve made no promises to anybody,” Beane said. “It’s gonna be the best man wins and it’s the same thing at the corner position last year. We threw several bodies at it. … We don’t care how we got you, we’re just going to line them up and best man wins.”
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL under pressure, but even he struggled at times with the amount of times he was forced to shake a defender. Allen was pressured a career-high 266 times last season and the Bills offensive line allowed 21 sacks, the most since Allen entered the league in 2018.
Allen’s 51.3% completion percentage under pressure is top-10 in the NFL, but it’s also 16 points lower than attempts in a clean pocket. He was also hit 29 times, the second-most in his career.
The pressure turned up in the postseason and Allen had an uncharacteristic three interceptions in two games after having one in his first six playoff appearances. Allen was sacked three times and pressured on 29 attempts, nearly double the total from the 2021 playoffs.
Allen faced pressure on 44.2% of his dropbacks in the postseason, the second highest total in the league and his completion percentage dwindled 46.9% on those attempts.
“It was just down the stretch, our whole offense was a little outta sync, was maybe the O-line sometimes wasn’t always in sync, maybe our skill (players), Josh — whatever it was,” Beane said. “It’s been a concerted effort, let’s try and look at where we can make ourselves incrementally better, at, again, O-line and the skill spots.”
Keeping Allen upright more often this season will require a bounceback year from right tackle Spencer Brown, who flashed as a rookie but struggled often in pass protection in his second season. Brown allowed four sacks and surrendered team-highs in quarterback hits (11), hurries (35) and pressures (50), compared to one sack allowed and five hits as a rookie.
Brown isn’t in jeopardy of not making the team and he would need an abysmal training camp to be pulled from the starting lineup, but his performance this year may determine his future with the team. He had back surgery that cost him the entire offseason last year that could have played a factor in his decline in production, plus he is still relatively raw — he played tight end in high school — and his 24 starts in two seasons are more than his entire college career (17) combined.
“I think he’s trending up; I think the back really set him back last offseason,” Beane said. “He missed a lot of valuable reps, a lot of valuable reps for a player, who again, coming off a year where he didn’t play in college, comes in plays as a rookie some, we didn’t start him out, and that was gonna be his first big offseason to really learn the pro game and everything. Then he’s gotta have this setback and have surgery and miss the whole offseason and didn’t even start. So he’s still minus a lot of reps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.