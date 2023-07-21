EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the fifth installment.
Saquon Barkley. Dalvin Cook. Derrick Henry. Alvin Kamara. Christian McCaffrey.
The Bills have been linked to every big name running back over the last two seasons, but none of those rumors came true. Frankly, acquiring any of them never seemed realistic, both monetarily and stylistically.
Buffalo wants the ball in Josh Allen’s hands and giving the ball to another player 15-20 times per game clashes with that desire. It took an Allen elbow injury for the Bills to start relying on the ground game, but even that didn’t last very long.
The Bills now have a stable of four adequate running backs and the question isn’t if all of them make the final 53-man roster as much as if they are going to use more than one consistently by the end of the season.
James Cook was drafted in the second round last year, while Nyheim Hines was acquired mid-season in exchange for Zack Moss. And then Buffalo added bruisers Damien Harris and Latavius Murray on team-friendly deals during the offseason.
The Bills were supposed to have a strong stable last season, but Moss never really contributed, even after Cook temporarily fell out of favor with an early-season fumble. Meanwhile, Hines didn’t have a consistent role in the offense all season.
No matter how often they tried to upgrade the position, the Bills have always gone back to Devin Singletary as the primary back. He played at least 60% of the snaps in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 709 (65%) last year.
Singletary played at least 70% of the snaps eight times last season and got most of the snaps during the playoffs, but Cook gradually earned more playing time. After not playing more than 18 snaps in the first 11 games, Cook played at least 20 in the last seven, including the playoffs.
The speedster ran for 507 yards on 5.7 yards per attempt and caught 21 passes and his ability to line up in the backfield and split wide makes him the favorite to be the go-to guy after Singletary signed with Houston.
“He’s got to prove it and I think he’s very well aware of that,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said before the draft. “I think he’s up for the challenge and we’ll see how far he can go. I know a big thing for him was was coming back in good shape and putting in the work when he was away as well. So, most of these guys, when they leave here, they know in a pretty clear manner what they need to work on when they’re gone.”
Harris is seemingly the favorite to challenge Cook — partly due to his 929-yard, 15-touchdown 2021 campaign —- but he lost his starting job in New England through a combination of injuries and limited contributions as a receiver.
Not only has Harris caught 40 passes during his four-year NFL career, but he never caught more than 20 in a season at Alabama. Harris has lined up in the backfield on nearly 96% of his 918 NFL snaps, while Cook had 42 snaps split wide as a rookie.
Beane was adamant about adding a bigger back in free agency, which is why they signed Harris to a one-year deal and did the same with Murray after the draft. Murray has had a productive 10-year career but hasn’t had a consistent home since signing a four-year, $14.4 million contract with New Orleans in 2019.
Murray didn’t got training camp with a team last year was signed to the Saints’ practice squad in September before being picked up by the Broncos a month later and ran for 703 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.
“Both those guys provide a physical nature to them with still the ability to create big plays with their speed and I’m excited to see them,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “I think there’s a lot of excitement when you get those new types of pieces and trying to figure out how to blend those together with the pieces that you already have. And I think they’re as important to that as any other guy we’ve acquired and is new to our offense.”
Of the two, it seems Harris is destined for a bigger role, and after being signed, he admitted the Bills had a reason for signing him. Harris is more likely to thrive in a slower-paced offense, where he can get frequent touches.
“I know why I’m here and I think the organization knows why I’m here and I think that Bills fans know why I’m here,” Harris said. “But I knew that everything that I get in this organization, I’m going to have to earn.”
Making Cook the No. 1 running back also opens up the door for Hines to have a bigger role. Hines is more of a receiving threat, with almost 600 more career yards receiving than rushing and can swap with Cook more freely than Harris or Murray.
Hines had a different skill set than Singletary and the offense would have been required to shift when he was in the game, but not with Cook.
“We have a crowded room, and it’s really good, but we all love each other,” Hines said. “We’re all working for each other, while the playbook’s a little bit complicated. So we’re all learning together, figuring it out and just supporting each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.