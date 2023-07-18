EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the second installment.
Micah Hyde’s absence was a slow burn.
The Bills were able to mask the hole in the secondary for a while, but it gradually became apparent. Damar Hamlin played well in stretches as a replacement and Jordan Poyer seemed to take his game to another level without him.
More than Tre’Davious White’s slow recovery from an ACL tear or the Bills’ revolving door at the cornerback spot opposite him, it was clear that losing Hyde was the biggest blow to the secondary last season.
Injuries began to pile on Poyer, but there were some occasional misreads and gambles by the end of the season. There was some miscommunication that led to big plays that simply haven’t happened against the Buffalo pass defense in a long time.
Look how badly Tre White, Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer all bit on what they thought was a WR screen to Ja'Marr Chase, allowing the TE (Hurst) to get into the end zone for an easy TD. The Bengals coached and schemed circles around the Bills Sunday. Agonizing to watch back pic.twitter.com/jNbujHAdgm— Patrick Moran (Talking Buffalo) (@PatMoranTweets) January 24, 2023
Hyde doesn’t wear the green dot — and will not, according to the Bills — but he is the player who communicates most with the linebackers, ensuring the secondary are in the right spots all the time. The communication between Hyde and Poyer — along with their talent — make them one of the best safety tandems in the NFL.
Without Hyde and Poyer on the field and in good health, the Bills weren’t able to disguise coverages and play the same pre-snap games with quarterbacks like they have in the past. Having both 32-year-old safeties healthy will be the most critical narrative for the secondary this season.
“(They) understand the defense, understand their strengths and weaknesses, understand the strengths and weaknesses within the defense, and it allows them to play fast,” Bills senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb said. “A lot of savvy. Obviously, two veteran guys on the back end that can communicate and really get you out of some tight situations is an advantage for us all day long.”
Although the Bills lost one game with Poyer in the lineup last season, it was his lowest-graded season signing with Buffalo in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus. Poyer ranked 73rd among safeties overall and was 84th in pass coverage.
It’s just the second time that Poyer hasn’t been graded inside the top-30 since 2017. Hyde meanwhile, has been a top-10 safety twice and has posted a top-10 coverage grade three times since 2017.
The Bills allowed 214.6 yards passing per game last year, which ranked 15th in the NFL. When both were in the lineup consistently in 2021 — and were both ranked in the top-six in pass coverage — the team was No. 1 in the league at 163 yards per game.
Losing one of the two would put a dent in the defense, but the Bills seemingly planned ahead with the offseason signing of Taylor Rapp, particularly with Hamlin’s future uncertain. Rapp (76.2) was graded higher than any Bills safety last season.
Rapp signed a one-year deal, reportedly worth less than $3 million, but he likely could have found another destination for similar money that would have provided a chance to start. It would also be fair to assume the Bills use a three-safety look at times or use Rapp as a small linebacker on passing downs.
“In this defense that we play, it doesn’t matter if it’s strong safety, free safety, nickel, sometimes will (linebacker) — it’s basically the same position,” Hyde said. “You get put in the same position every now and then, so you got to know everything.”
Most of the attention during training camp will go toward the bevy of players competing for the No. 2 cornerback job, but Hyde and Poyer have shown they can help hide some deficiencies at the position when healthy.
Dane Jackson stepped in for White during the last half of the 2021 season and the defense didn’t take a big hit to the untrained eye. Even before White’s injury, Levi Wallace was an adequate but clearly upgradable option on the other side.
Having Hyde and Poyer will allow Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford battle for the No. 2 spot and give them more time to figure it out, assuming White is finally healthy after clearly not playing at 100% last season.
“I remember the player that we drafted and the person and he’s just wired the right way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He faced a huge challenge last year and to watch him work through that and then to take it to another level this offseason, from what I’ve seen, doesn’t surprise me but I also don’t take it for granted.”
In a perfect world, Elam would be the winner of the job in order for the Bills to get a return on their first round investment. But he was in and out of the lineup as a rookie, while Benford beat Elam for the job in training camp, only for his rookie season to end with an injury.
Elam had the second-best coverage grade among Buffalo’s cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. His 66 grade on 365 coverage snaps topped Jackson (60.6), Benford (58.8) and White (56.7), while trailing only Taron Johnson’s 73.2.
“I’m not changing how I coach or what I’m coaching, and therefore, (Elam’s) now hearing it a third time,” Bills defensive backs coach John Butler said. “It’s just that consistent soak that’s made him more comfortable so he can not only understand my language, but maybe my intensity sometimes — this is how we do it here, these are the expectations — and that will allow him to continue to play with a little more freedom which allows him to showcase his skills a little bit more.”
