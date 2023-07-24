EDITOR’S NOTE: In the weeks leading into the first Bills practice of training camp July 26, the biggest concerns and areas to watch for each position group will be detailed. This is the sixth installment.
Von Miller turned out to be worth the $120 million the Bills paid him, but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.
Aside from offensive line and wide receiver, general manager Brandon Beane has used more draft capital on the defensive line than any other position, plus spending a chunk of money in free agency to bring in Miller, DaQuan Jones, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle last year.
Miller produced eight sacks in 11 games, but his torn ACL on Thanksgiving debilitated the Bills pash rush. Buffalo actually pressured quarterbacks at a higher rate with Miller out of the lineup, but not in the game that counted most, culminating in Joe Burrow being sacked once in the AFC divisional round, despite the Bengals missing three starters on the offensive line.
The Bills brought in pass rusher Leonard Floyd and took a flyer on ex-first-round pick Shane Ray, but whether they can get to the passer without Miller remains the biggest question mark for the defensive line this season.
“Von is extremely valuable, but they have a lot of self-confidence and they know that we can continue to be productive and fulfill our role and making sure that our defense continues to function,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “So guys closed ranks and they continued to move forward. And so that was confirmed. Von’s absence really didn’t reveal that to me. I kind of knew that that’s where that character was and that’s what they did.”
Miller wants to be ready by Week 1, but seems more likely he won’t see the field until Week 6. He hinted that he won’t be sent to the PUP list or wait until the one-year mark like Tre’Davious White did with his ACL tear last season, but Miller also planned to be back in a few weeks before the severity of the injury was revealed.
The Bills sacked or hit quarterbacks on 6.2% of dropbacks before Miller’s injury and 6.1% afterwards. But they put pressured on quarterbacks — including hits and sacks — on 18.6% of dropbacks without Miller and 15.8% without him.
But Miller was signed to be the closer and he delivered, amassing eight sacks, four hits and 33 quarterback hurries, with a pass rush win rate of 15%. He also made an impact on the other players along the defensive line, as former No. 1 pick Greg Rousseau had a win rate of 20% that dropped to 14% without Miller on the opposite side, while doubling his sack total (8) from his rookie season.
“The game’s always going to be as fast as it is,” Rousseau said. “But just buying that extra half a step, just getting off the ball a little bit quicker, knowing like, second and 10 play-action — even know they want you thinking run because they’re under center — just little things like that put you one step closer to making that big play.”
Floyd had a Rousseau-like season for the Rams last season, with nine sacks, 12 hits, 33 hurries and a win rate of 11%. Getting similar production, particularly without Miller, is critical for a unit plagued with inconsistency.
A.J. Epenesa quietly made improvements last season, with a career-high 6.5 sacks and a win rate of 12.8%. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, this is a make-or-break year for the former second-rounder, while Boogie Basham, another ex-No. 2, may also be battling for a roster spot.
“We was talking about little tips that I was talking about last year at this time, like (Rousseau) remembered everything,” Miller said. “These guys are pro athletes man. When I come over to talk, it’s like that’s what we talked about last year. These guys are just so smart. Of course you see like what they do on the football field, but when it comes to the mental comprehension and just unpacking things like man those guys are super smart.”
Getting consistency from the interior of the defensive line will also go a long way in helping the edge players. Jones, Phillips and Settle are all back from last season, along with the addition of Poona Ford from the Seahawks.
When Miller is healthy, it’s possible to see a player like Rousseau or Epenesa play inside during pass rush situations, but the key player in the middle, of course, is Ed Oliver, who signed a four-year, $68 million extension in the spring.
Oliver, a former No. 9 overall pick, has shown flashes of being one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL, but doesn’t show it every week. The Bills clearly believe — and have said as much — that Oliver’s best football has yet to be played, but now it’s critical that he plays consistently each week.
“The main thing to being consistent is for one taking care of your body and making sure your body is consistent, because that goes hand in hand with your play,” Oliver said. “And I think long as my body is consistent, I think I can be just as dominant as any D-tackle in the league.”
