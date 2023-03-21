ORCHARD PARK — Damien Harris scored his first NFL touchdown against the Bills. Now he’s going to be playing for them.
Buffalo announced Harris signed a one-year contract with the team after four seasons with New England. The former third-round pick from Alabama had 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry for the Patriots.
At 213 pounds, Harris fits the inside-the-tackles runner the Bills had been searching for and provides a style complimentary to speedy second-year back James Cook and Nyheim Hines.
Harris, who smiled throughout his introductory press conference on Tuesday, replaces Devin Singletary, who signed with the Texans on Monday.
“I know what this organization is about,” Harris said, “I know what this what this offense is about and I know what I can also bring to this offense, or I can bring to this team, not only as a player, but as a competitor and as somebody that just has a desire to win and just do whatever it takes to help this organization be successful.”
Harris played in just two games as a rookie in 2019 and missed the first month of his second season with a broken finger. But he ran for 1,620 yards and 17 touchdowns over his next 25 games.
His best season came in 2021, as Harris ran for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns. But last season, a hamstring injury caused him to lose the starting job to Rhamondre Stevenson and then he missed four more games after a thigh injury in Week 12. Harris finished with 462 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.
Some of Harris’ best games came against the Bills. In four games, Harris eclipsed 100 yards three times, including a 10-carry, 111-yard game that featured a 67-yard touchdown in a 14-10 win on Monday Night Football in 2021.
Harris, 26, joins a backfield that had success at times last season, but Buffalo also had a tendency to drift away from the running game during the season. Singletary’s departure leaves an 819-yard, five-touchdown hole.
Cook had 507 yards and two scores on 5.7 yards per carry as a rookie, while Hines struggled to find a role after a midseason trade with Indianapolis. Hines finished with -3 yards on six attempts and five receptions for 53 yards in nine games with the team.
General manager Brandon Beane acknowledged in his press conference to open free agency that the Bills would pursue a bigger running back and Harris fits the mold. Harris likely won’t be a significant part of the passing game, though.
Part of his diminished production was due to Stevenson’s ability to catch passes and the Bills have Hines and Cook to fit that role. In four years at Alabama and four in New England, Harris has never caught more than 22 passes in a season.
“I don't think I'm here for no reason,” Harris said. “I think I know why I'm here and I think this organization knows why I'm here and I think that Bills fans know why I'm here. I know that everything I get in this organization I'm gonna have to earn from right now until the end. …I'm going to have to earn every opportunity to step on the field and show the world that I can do my job and play for this organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.