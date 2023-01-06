Buffalo Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke, the organization announced.
The Lockport native was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center last weekend and was absent from the Bills broadcast Monday in Cincinnati. The Bills said on social media that Murphy is recovering at home with his family and making progress.
“John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center,” the Bills said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s support.”
Murphy first joined the Bills broadcast team as an analyst in 1984 and succeeded Van Miller as the lead announcer in 2003. He previously worked for WLVL and WBEN radio stations, before transitioning to television. He then served as the sports director for WKBW and WIVB for nearly two decades.
Chris Brown was the play-by-play announcer for Monday's game and Buffalo announced he will continue those duties on an interim basis, alongside color analyst Eric Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
Murphy grew up in Lockport, attending high school at DeSales and eventually earned a degree from Syracuse University. Murphy was given the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award by the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame last year.
He also missed a game last season due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.