BUFFALO — In the aftermath of the cardiac arrest incidents of both co-owner Kim Pegula last summer and safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, the Buffalo Bills are strengthening their awareness towards Hands-Only CPR in the Western New York community.
On Thursday, the Bills announced a five-year, $1 million commitment with the American Heart Association Thursday with a plan to train thousands of residents in Hands-Only CPR starting with two community empowerment events in June. The first community empowerment event is scheduled for June 3 at Highmark Stadium and will include family activities on the field afterwards. This coincides with National CPR & AED Awareness Week held in the United States from June 1-7. Participants can register ahead of time online at www.heart.org/BuffaloBillsCPR
A second event is scheduled for June 10 at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue.
The partnership will also occur at Bills training camp and game day events along with social media awareness and education campaigns. Additionally, 200 CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports™ will be distributed in Western New York for youth coaches to receive proper CPR training.
The goal of the partnership is to increase the confidence and ability of community members to perform bystander CPR, as nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occur in homes.
“Alongside the American Heart Association, we hope to educate and empower the WNY region to learn lifesaving skills including hands-only CPR, the role of AEDs and the importance of receiving timely medical attention,” Bills EVP / COO Ron Raccuia said in a written statement. “Our hope is to provide everyone in Buffalo, including those in underresourced areas who would not normally have access to similar education and training, the ability to save a life if that time ever presents itself.”
For more information on Hands-Only CPR visit, cpr.heart.org.
