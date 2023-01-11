ORCHARD PARK — “I’ve never been this fresh in January, I’ll tell you that.”
Micah Hyde practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering what was thought to be a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 and leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance that night.
The Bills opened the veteran safety’s 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve, and although coach Sean McDermott said Hyde wouldn’t play against the Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday, the door is now ajar for a potential return should Buffalo advance.
Hyde has remained with the team during rehabilitation and has even taken on a role as a coach at times. The two-time All-Pro has been working off to the side during practice for the last month and has been adamant about returning earlier than his six-month diagnosis.
“I didn’t sleep last night. And not because I was nervous or anything,” Hyde told reporters Wednesday. “Just because I was too excited I was too excited. I’ve been in all the meetings, I’ve been rehabbing every day, it’s just, I’ve been a part of this thing for a while and I just love these guys.”
Hyde has been open about being frustrated and lost after surgery, not knowing what he would do without being able to play football. Initially he didn’t think he would come back until next season.
But doctors told him he would begin to feel better gradually, eventually reaching the point of feeling able to play after three or four months. That’s when Hyde decided to begin working toward a return.
Doctors told Hyde his neck is healed, it’s just a matter of getting back into game shape and allowing his neck to continue to grow stronger with time. But with all of the obstacles the Bills hurdled throughout the season — injuries, weather, Damar Hamlin’s injury — Hyde was determined to be part of the action.
Hyde falls into the same category as receiver Jamison Crowder, whose 21-day window also opened after a broken ankle in Week 4, and was thought to be out for the season.
“You never count Micah Hyde out,” McDermott said. “And I would say the same with JC. I mean, JC what his prognosis was, what he went through with the surgery and everything — but those two have just been so positive since they’ve been back in our building and around and the way that they’ve worked to get themselves to have a chance at this point.”
Still the actual timetable for Hyde’s return is undetermined. McDermott was quick to rule out Hyde and Crowder for Sunday, but nobody offered a definitive statement on whether returning for the AFC Divisional round was a possibility.
Having Hyde in the lineup would provide a boost for a Buffalo defense that has been ravaged by injuries all season. Hamlin was solid in Hyde’s absence, but with his devastating injury, the Bills have holes at safety.
Jordan Poyer has battled injuries all season, while Jaquan Johnson struggled at times during his chance to start. Cam Lewis also started games at safety, while veteran Dean Marlowe — who was inactive five weeks in a row — started against the Patriots after being reacquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline.
“This isn’t an injury that you can go out there and just force it,” Hyde said. “You’ve got to really trust your body, trust your mind. Because when you’re thinking about your injury when you step on that field, you don’t play well. So I’m going to really take it day by day and just try to get better each and every day and see what happens from there.”
Returning to the field after neck surgery causes reasons for concern, which Hyde acknowledged. There is always potential to worsen the injury, particularly four months after having surgery, but Hyde is confident he won’t waiver if he gets a chance to come back during the playoffs.
“I honestly trust myself right now,” Hyde said. “I feel once you get into that game mode, I’m able to lock in. Sometimes I’m eating dinner with my wife and we’re talking about football and I just lock in. And she’s like, ‘Ok relax.’ I just have that, I think I’m able to do that.”
BILLS BITS: Poyer (knee) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday as they continue to heal ongoing ailments. Roger Saffold received the day off with vest rest, while Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was limited. The Dolphins ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday and are preparing rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson to start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.