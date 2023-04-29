ORCHARD PARK — Brandon Beane traded away a pick Thursday and ended the draft with two extra picks for next season.

The Bills were shifty on the third day of the draft, trading back three times to regain the pick traded away for Dalton Kincaid and they added two sixth-round selections for next year. Buffalo finished the final day of the draft by taking wide receiver Justin Shorter (Florida), guard Nick Broeker (Ole Miss) and Alex Austin (Oregon State).

In addition to tight end Dalton Kincaid (Utah), O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida) and linebacker Dorian Williams (Tulane), Beane felt the Bills found players that had a chance to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

With the two picks added Saturday and compensatory pick when they lost Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, Buffalo now has plenty of capital if it chooses to maneuver next year as Beane has been prone to do.

“There's no guarantees, but we were excited about the guys we got and we're excited we still got to take six picks that we like and think have a legit chance to help us,” Beane said. “And then separately, assuming everything goes well with the comp pick that we should get for losing Tremaine, I'm expecting us to be at 10 picks right now, which is exciting.”

Buffalo drafted four offensive players in the draft and it is the second time since Beane became general manager that the Bills have selected more offensive players than defensive players. It is also the first time in his tenure they have drafted offensive players with their first two picks.

Beane insisted it was coincidence and the team was following its draft board. He said they had the same grade on a defensive player when Shorter was taken, but felt Shorter had higher upside and a better chance to make the roster.

Broeker was “clearly” the best player available when he was taken, according to Beane. Meanwhile, Austin filled a need at cornerback for Buffalo, which now has 10 on the roster.

The one position Beane wanted to address and could not was defensive tackle. The Bills have spoken to veterans during free agency and Beane said they would try to add one this week.

Beane also stated the Bills would fill the roster to 90 players with undrafted free agents, instead staying around 82-85. That allows Buffalo to stay under the cap, restructure contracts and potentially add more veterans in free agency.

“It was either the best player or it was tied with the best player,” Beane said. “And you follow the board. That's when I realized today that D-tackle was not probably going to happen for us with a selection ... that's when we got back in touch with some agents and started talking and we'll see if we can get some done here.”

In trading up to draft Kincaid and trading down to select Shorter — who are both 6-4 and at least 230 pounds — the Bills succeeded in adding offensive weapons, which was a priority for Buffalo coming into the draft.

Rather than signing a veteran guard to patch a leaky hole at guard like they have done in the past, selecting Torrence creates an intriguing training camp battle with Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates and David Edwards for two spots. Buffalo also added Broeker — who can play tackle and guard — for depth on the line, which was another priority.

Still, Buffalo didn’t reach for defensive tackle just to fill a hole.

“I think that shows you we truly do stick to the board,” Beane said. “There were guys we could have reached for. It just wasn't working the way our board was set when we were picking. But did we hit every single thing? No, you rarely do. But I do think we've added guys that will help us either as starters, key contributors and then keep backups that will help us on fourth down.”