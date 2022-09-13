Back in the day when the Niagara Gazette was like a family for its employees, there were memorable parties celebrating the Christmas holidays or perhaps a retirement. That was the tradition … but that was more than 50 years ago.
On March 1, 2014, I was reminded of those days when more than 100 people showed up to give former sports editor Bill Wolcott a proper sendoff after 46 years of writing a wide variety of stories covering the local community, the region and even an international hockey tournament that took him to Russia.
His party was nothing short of a Gazette reunion, colleagues we hadn't seen in years, validating the impact Bill had not only in the Niagara Falls community but among his peers as well. It was an appropriate celebration for a guy who worked as a reporter, sports editor and columnist.
Unlike that night when I had the privilege of saying a few words to honor Bill, the mood today is laced with sadness. The man who I considered not only a colleague but a friend when he arrived at the Gazette in 1967 has passed away at age 80.
What a run we had, and his career is something I'll always remember. That, and our occasional nights at the race track trying to supplement our meager incomes with little success and no illusion about our odds.
Pro hockey and basketball arrived in Buffalo a few years after Bill. He was our Buffalo Sabres beat writer back in the days of the French Connection.
He covered the Buffalo Braves in their short existence in the NBA and was on press row for playoff games at the Boston Garden against the Celtics. He appreciated seeing that famous parquet floor up close. He also wrote about then-unknown Detroit coach Dick Vitale melting down in a postgame interview at Memorial Auditorium one night when the Braves beat the Pistons.
He filed stories from the historic hockey series pitting the NHL’s best, Team Canada, against the Soviet Union's national team in 1972 for Gannett News Service, his byline appearing in dozens of papers throughout the country. From games in Montreal to Toronto to Winnipeg to Vancouver and finally to Moscow, Bill was there.
He covered Niagara University basketball occasionally and got to cover NU in its run to the NIT championship game against Maryland at Madison Square Garden in 1972. That would have been my job, but my daughter was born that week at Mount St. Mary's Hospital.
All the while he covered high school sports and NCCC basketball, wrote columns and features and took his turn pumping out the seemingly endless daily bowling scores and a lead to go with them.
Each spring his "Sports Spectrum" column predicted the Yankees again would finish down in the standings, weather permitting as he put it. That brought passionate Yankee fan Bucky the Barber to the Gazette office one year to complain about Bill's prediction. That was funny and Bill’s forecast was right.
Our sports department had to smile whenever Bill remembered being kissed by "Morganna the Kissing Bandit" who numbered a lot of sports celebrities among her targets. Shortly after he retired, he was interviewed by ESPN which was filming a feature about her. Bill had met her years earlier at one of her press conferences in Canada and ranked her as his favorite interview. He received a Christmas card from her for many years.
He was the "The Father of the Pigskin Prophets," a weekly feature that appeared in the Gazette each Friday during the football season. It was his idea and it seemed popular among our readers. It included a different special guest each week that we had a little good-natured fun with in the story accompanying our predictions.
True to his mischievous ways, Bill surprised me one Friday when I opened the section and discovered my 5-year-old son was the guest. He picked all the animals like the Lions and Bears to win. It was not easy for Bill to keep me in the dark about who the guest would be but with my wife's help, he did it.
Bill lived by a career-long philosophy: "Be fair and have fun." As you see, he did that pretty well.
But the sports beats and the fun aside, he put his family first, sometimes weaving one or another of them into a column when it was relevant. He knew how to balance being a family man, a newsman — and a friend to a lot of people.
He once wrote in one of his features that "everyone has a story" and this is just a little bit of the story of Bill Wolcott’s career at the Niagara Gazette and why we partied in 2014.
