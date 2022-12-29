SANBORN — No matter what the profession is, having a mentor in your life can give you the extra push in the right direction — especially when pursuing your dreams.
The same could be said with the role Bill Beilein has played in the lives of many student-athletes who have come through the hallways of Niagara County Community College since he took over the men’s basketball program 14 years ago.
Coming off a season where they won 27 games, clinched their second consecutive Region III Division II championship and appeared in the NJCAA Division II Tournament for the third time in the Beilein era, the Thunderwolves are off to the program’s best start since 1977 with a 15-0 record (3-0 WNYAC.) Leading up to the holiday break, the Thunderwolves — ranked second in the most recent NJCAA poll on Dec. 12 — traveled to Michigan and defeated Henry Ford College and Lansing Community College on consecutive nights and are scoring nearly 85 points per game this season.
“We’ve got a group of kids that have been really mature about just making improvements every day,” Beilein said on this season’s strong start. “They come with an attitude to help not just the team get better but also help themselves get better. I think that’s huge for us in our first 15 games here.”
Forming relationships, being an active presence around the clock for his players has been Beilein’s coaching philosophy since Day One. Beilein’s typical coaching day during the season includes a weight room session, multiple skill sessions, a film session and a practice.
Beilein also opens the gym doors during the summer, where current and former players and even those still in high school can improve their craft. The opportunity to give both his time and talents is what energizes him the most.
“I love helping people just get better, whether it’s academically or athletically,” said Beilein, who has sent nearly 50 players to four-year colleges and universities — most on scholarship — during his time with the program. “And then, I think we go after the right character kids that want to be there and represent Niagara County Community College in the right ways.”
Part of a family tree that has built successful careers both on and off the basketball court, including his uncle and Hall of Fame coach John Beilein, young Bill knew he wanted to start his own coaching career at quite a young age — at the collegiate level. After serving as an assistant coach at the high school and college levels both in and out of the Western New York area, Beilein took another step forward when he joined the coaching staff at Medaille in the 2008-09 season.
Working directly under Mike MacDonald — one of John’s former assistants at Canisius College — Beilein served as an offensive contributor and the Mavericks finished as Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference champions and punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Even as a young assistant climbing through the ranks, Beilein’s passionate, fiery spirit was contagious, no matter which program he was part of. He’s always had a unique gift of connecting with people of all ages from various backgrounds and is a good conversationalist. Simply put, Beilein attracts the best out of people, like a human magnet.
“He had brought great energy everyday,” said MacDonald, now in his ninth season coaching men’s basketball at Daemen. “Anybody who knows Billy knows that is a walking battery, man. He’s got energy coming out of his ears. He was a great addition to our staff at that point.”
Knowing MacDonald since he attended the Canisius College camp as a youth, Beilein said he still has a strong relationship with MacDonald, talking with him every week.
“He knows how to get the best out of his players and that’s something that you took in (as an assistant),” Beilein said. “He also had the ability to make adjustments, whether it was certain games or just dealing with certain situations.”
Beilein said coaching is just like teaching in the classroom. The players who go to junior colleges typically need improvement academically, a little extra time to develop physically or to improve certain basketball skills. It's Beilein's job to improve those skills, teach them some new ones and eventually ship them off to a four-year school.
“I think as a teacher you’re trying to provide knowledge, technique and it’s also something that’s supposed to be fun for kids,” said Beilein. “Even in the worst moments and the hardest adversity, the kids’ have to be able to stand up to that because that’s where the real-life (skills) transfer happens for them.”
Along with helping his players make the next jump, Beilein has watched his own coaching tree start to grow. Take Nick Sepe for example. After four years as Beilein’s right-hand man on the sidelines — the last two as a team scout and game-planner — Sepe joined Andy Stark’s staff at D’Youville earlier this year. As Sepe explained, Beilein told him to take the job with the Saints — one of just two NCAA Division II programs in Western New York.
“He’d be my basketball dad,” said Seppe. “He was a mentor to me, taught me what it took to be successful, just by seeing how hard he worked everyday and seeing his passion for the game… I’ve never seen a head coach willing to put in the hours with his players just for skillwork.”
So why do players want to play in Sanborn? The answer starts and ends with what Beilein has built with the Thunderwolves and for his players, past and present.
“You have the basketball IQ aspect of it but his energy is very fun, very inviting,” said Seppe. “You see his passion when he’s teaching, when he’s coaching, when he’s being around (the players). He’s a guy where you could say, ‘I can see myself hanging out with this guy’ but also this is the same guy that is putting in countless hours with his players in the summer.”
Plus, from Nate Beutel’s perspective, Beilein and his success helped NCCC’s athletics brand become more respected in the region, part of the athletic dominance seen across campus.
“The recognition and the outward perception of our program has greatly changed,” said Beutel, the college’s women’s basketball and softball coach and a friend of Beilein’s for nearly two decades. “I would say that Bill’s played a great part in that as well as some other (coaches) on campus.”
For Beilein though, the credit goes to the players as he has only played a small part in their success stories.
“They’ve got their own set of goals and those mesh with what we’re trying to do as an athletic staff and that helps that kid start on the right path,” said Beilein, a husband and father of three children. “Some kids end up being Division III, Division II, Division I (athletes). Some kids after two years have their degree and go out into the working world and make money. All of our alumni (are) special because they all kind of went through the fire.”
The Thunderwolves return to the hardwood when they host Henry Ford College in a 3 p.m. tip-off Tuesday Jan. 3 in Sanborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.