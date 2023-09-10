Lord, it’s been a long offseason.
But here were. The long anticipated season opener between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets finally arrives at 8:15 p.m. Monday.
We are about to find out whether a few key additions and completely-healthy Bills team can fend off a surging Jets squad who added future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to stay atop the AFC East for a fourth consecutive season. The demise of the Bills has been predicted by many after last year’s postseason flameout against the Cincinnati Bengals and an arms race started by New York and Miami.
But Buffalo still has quarterback Josh Allen and returns most of a team that went 13-3, losing those three games by a combined eight points. The Bills may look a little different with new acquisitions like tight end Dalton Kincaid and pass rusher Leonard Floyd, along with head coach Sean McDermott taking over as the defensive coordinator.
Here are a few key areas to watch for against the Jets:
Can the Bills’ revamped offense come out firing?
The Allen-to-Stefon Diggs connection is still going to be the focal point of the offense after totaling 338 receptions for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last three seasons, but the offense may not look quite the same.
Gabe Davis returns for his second season as the team’s No. 2 receiver and he has dazzled throughout training camp. Davis has been primarily used to stretch the field throughout his career and averaged a career-high 17.4 yards per catch last season, but he has become a more complete receiver and that may be reflected in his usage.
Davis will be crucial because he Jets have two outstanding cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, who may not believe they need much help in coverage on the outside, especially if New York continues to play zone defense.
“I think they’re a pretty heavy zone team (from) what they show on tape, what they showed against us and obviously third down, they like to get up there and put their hands on and play some man,” Allen said. “Now if that’s something they want to continue to do, we’ll find out, but if they want to switch it up … Early on in the game, I think we’ll get a good sense of how they’re playing us and try to adjust accordingly.”
Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield have been added to give Allen more options after struggling to find a No. 3 receiver to replace Cole Beasley last season, but the focus for many will be how the Bills use rookie Dalton Kincaid in conjunction with Pro Bowl tight end Dawson Knox.
Kincaid looked the part of a first-round draft pick during training camp, but he’s still new and it would be unfair for him to live up to the Travis Kelce comparisons out of the chute. However, if the Bills can affectively use their new two-tight end look, it gives Allen a bigger target in the slot and could open some space in a stout Jets defense for running back James Cook, who appears ready to be an every-down back.
New York created some problems for the Bills last season, as Allen got injured in the loss during the first meeting. Allen completed 55.7% of his passes, while averaging 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in two games.
“I feel like offensively we struggled,” Diggs said. “... Josh had also got injured, I think that played a huge role in it. Like we got off to a hot start but they made some adjustments, they did a great job, they had a great plan as well. It’s playing chess out there, I feel like the (offensive coordinator) and the (defensive coordinator), they were doing a helluva job out there, especially the first game, but then you know Josh got injured and so obviously that’s a huge blow.”
Can the offensive line hold up against the New York rush?
The offensive line was the easiest target for cannon fodder after the season last year, but the Bills added two new guards to the lineup in free agent Connor McGovern and second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence and they will get a test right away.
The Jets sacked Allen eight times last season, with five in the loss in New York, including the play in which he hurt his elbow. They still boast one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and although one edge rusher didn’t stand out, the Jets had a bunch that were effective last season.
Star defensive tackle Quinnnen Williams recorded 12 sacks last year and will offer a major challenge to McGovern, Torrence and center Mitch Morse. If they can handle Williams without doubling often, more help can be given to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown on the outside.
The Jets ranked seventh in the NFL with 45 sacks last year. Defensive ends Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff combined for 18.5, while Jermaine Johnson showed flashes as a rookie last year.
Dawkins has proven sturdy entering his seventh season with the Bills, while Brown played most of last season still recovering from offseason back surgery. Brown has since admitted he wasn’t healthy until later in the year and that should make a difference this season.
“Not only are they extraordinarily gifted, personnel-wise — I mean, they're just good football players — but they play with a tenacity and they play cohesive,” Morse said. “They’re all on the same page, and it's a track meet, especially that front seven. So for us, it'll just be matching that competitive spirit that they have.”
Can the Bills affect Rodgers without Von Miller?
Von Miller is out for at least the first four weeks while he recovers from a torn ACL, that’s been established. But the question is whether the rest of the defensive line improved enough make Rodgers feel uncomfortable.
Adding Floyd — who had 30 sacks in three seasons with the Rams — will help, but they need Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa to take the next step this season to cause some damage. Rousseau showed flashes of becoming a stud last year with eight sacks, including two in the second game against the Jets after playing just 14 snaps before suffering an ankle sprain that kept him out of the next three games.
Epenesa, meanwhile, quietly had 6.5 sacks last season, but was an inconsistent tackler. Both are going to have to make an impact, but it will be easier if the interior also creates some pressure on a Jets offensive line that struggled during the preseason and listed tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown as limited participants on the injury report this week.
Ed Oliver must earn the $68.5 million extension he signed during the offseason, while Jordan Phillips seems to be healthy after an injury-riddled 2022 campaign. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bills kick Rousseau inside to get more edge rushers on the field during passing situations, which is something did on occasion last year and during training camp.
And then there is Rodgers, who is coming off arguably his worst season as a starter with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers threw 12 interceptions, the most since his rookie season in 2008 and the first time he’s thrown double-digits since 2010.
Rodgers also threw 26 touchdowns, the second-fewest in a season in which he’s played at least 15 games. At 39 years old, it’s fair to wonder if Rodgers is declining, but it’s also not something anyone should feel comfortable believing.
“If you get too caught up in the opponent then you’re not maximizing your potential and how well you could execute out there on the field,” Rousseau said. “Obviously, you could be locked into different quarterbacks and different tendencies, but you still have to focus on the boulders and not the rocks.”
