What looked to be a runaway win for Niagara Falls turned into an excruciating loss.
The Wolverines built a 17-point lead in the first half and never trailed — until Rochester East freshman Mikah Johnson came off the bench to drill a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.1 seconds remaining to steal a 63-62 win on Saturday.
Niagara Falls led by seven with more than a minute remaining in the game, but went 0 of 6 from the free-throw line and could not find a way to handle the full-court pressure from the Eagles in the last half of the fourth quarter to hand the Wolverines their third loss in four games.
“We played as well as we could for three and a half quarters,” Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “We executed everything that we worked on, but they turned up the pressure and I thought we wilted a little bit.”
Here is a better shot of freshman Mikah Johnson's game-winning 3-pointer to give @GoEastEagles a 63-62 win over Niagara Falls. East had not led until Johnson's shot with 5.1 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/wI23OS0Gxg— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) January 22, 2022
Not only could Niagara Falls (6-4) not convert a free throw, but passes flew everywhere but the intended target in the final stages of the game, resulting in going the last 2 minutes, 25 seconds of the game without a point. High passes that sailed out of bounds, cross-court passes that were tipped and balls dribbled into traffic.
The Wolverines committed 21 turnovers in the game, which brought a penetrating offense to halt. Meanwhile, too many free points were left on the rim, as they finished the game 12 of 22 from the charity stripe.
“We don’t see this type of basketball in our league. We see guys sit back in zones,” Bradberry said. “We try to emulate in practice, but it’s not the same. It was our first time seeing a team that was like us on the other side and we wilted.”
Niagara Falls built its big lead on solid post play from Dominic McKenzie and Davon Wade. Both players were able to find success on offensive rebounds and in transition against a smaller East (7-2) defense that primarily played in a 1-3-1 zone.
McKenzie had a monster outing, posting a game-high 26 points on 11 for 13 shooting, to go along with 22 rebounds — 10 offensive — and three blocks. Wade also chipped in 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting and snared nine rebounds, as the pair combined for 18 of the team’s first 23 points.
Dominic McKenzie went to the hardware store on Saturday for @NFHSbball. He hammered this dunk over a defender. @domo_ypc finished with 26 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks against East. pic.twitter.com/LAXyP20X3k— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) January 22, 2022
“That was the best game Dom has played in two years here,” Bradberry said. “That’s what we have to get from them every night. That’s what they’re capable of and they gave us some pad. Unfortunately we couldn’t get on the glass as good as we did in the first half.”
McKenzie had 14 points and 12 rebounds at halftime and added another eight in the third quarter, but turnovers halted his momentum in the fourth. Niagara Falls was unable to settle into an offense that shot 53.3% for the game and East’s transition offense off of steals eliminated chances for the Wolverines to continue to run for easy buckets.
“We turned the ball over too much,” McKenzie said. “Too many mental mistakes and they were leaking out for too many easy buckets every time. … That slowed me down a lot.”
Damani Barley led East with 21 points, while Kai McCullough added 18. Shamir Caruthers — younger brother of former Buffalo standout and MAC defensive player of the year Dontay Caruthers — pitched in 14 points.
Niagara Falls hosts Kenmore West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
