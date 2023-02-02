Niagara County Community College women’s basketball head coach Nate Beutel recorded his 250th career win on the sidelines as the Thunderwolves defeated long-time rival Erie Community College, 98-26, in WNYAC play Wednesday night in Sanborn.
Beutel’s milestone came on a night already filled with celebration as the Thunderwolves men’s and women’s basketball programs held its Alumni Night, which celebrated NCCC’s 60th anniversary as an institution.
The Thunderwolves (19-3, 5-0 WNYAC) jumped out to a 25-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 45-8 at halftime over the Kats. Six NCCC players finished in double-figure scoring in the victory. Alita-Carey Santangelo, Ashley Tucker (Kenmore West) and Renee Ramoni led with 14 points apiece.
Now in his 11th season with the program, Beutel and the Thunderwolves have become one of the top junior college programs nationally, advancing to 10 consecutive Region III Division II Final Fours and have won four of the last seven regional titles. A four-time Region III Div. II Coach of the Year, Beutel has coached six NJCAA Div. II All-Americans and five Region III Div. II Players of the Year with more than two dozen players continuing their careers at four-year programs.
Before taking the job in Sanborn prior the 2011-12 season, Beutel spent two seasons as the boys varsity basketball coach at Grand Island and had coaching stints at Medaille College, Wilson High School and XGen Elite AAU and was a former three-sport standout at Starpoint High School.
Beutel also serves as NCCC’s head softball coach and Sports Information Director.
NCCC women’s basketball has four home contests remaining this season, including a 1 p.m. tip-off with Lansing Community College this Saturday.
