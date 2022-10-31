DSC_0260 (1).jpg

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 9

Rank School Class Record Points
1 Bennett (5) AA 3-6* 58
2 St. Francis MM 6-2 54
3 Lancaster (1) AA 8-0 50
4t Canisius MM 5-4 38
4t Orchard Park AA 7-1 38
6 Jamestown A 7-2 30
7 St. Joe's MM 6-2 22
8 Williamsville North A 6-3 18
9 Clarence A 6-3 16
10 Kenmore West A 7-2 5
Others South Park A 6-3 1

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

NY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 9

Rank School Class Record Points
1 Iroquois (5) B 9-0 59
2 Randolph (1) D 8-0 53
3 Maryvale B 9-0 49
4 Lackawanna C 9-0 40
5 Medina C 8-1 38
6 Fredonia C 8-1 30
7 Pioneer B 7-2 25
8 Salamanca C 7-2 13
9 West Seneca East B 6-3 12
10 Albion B 6-3 7
Others CSP D 7-2 3
Portville D 7-2 1

