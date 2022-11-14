DSC_0202 (5).jpg

Medina's Kaedon Cleveland fumbles after Fredonia's Payton Glavey (7) jars the ball loose during a Section VI Class C semifinal on Nov. 4 in Medina.

 RobShots

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools, Week 11

Rank Team Class Record Points Previous
1 Bennett (6) AA 4-6* 60 1
2 St. Francis MM 6-3 54 2
3 Lancaster AA 9-1 48 3
4 Canisius MM 5-6 39 4
5 Jamestown A 9-2 38 5t
6 Orchard Park AA 7-2 30 5t
7 Williamsville North A 7-4 22 7
8 St. Joe's MM 6-3 20 8
9 Clarence A 6-4 11 9
10 Kenmore West A 7-3 5 10
Other South Park A 6-3 3 N/A

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools, Week 11

Rank School Class Record Points Previous
1 Iroquois (6) B 11-0 59 1
2 Randolph (1) D 10-0 55 2
3 Lackawanna C 11-0 48 3
4 Fredonia C 9-2 41 4
5 Pioneer B 8-3 35 5
6 Maryvale B 9-1 31 6
7 Medina C 8-2 25 7
8 Franklinville/Ellicottville D 8-3 13 8
9 Albion B 6-3 12 10
10 Salamanca C 7-3 6 N/R
Others CSP D 7-3 2 9
West Seneca East B 6-4 2 N/R
Bishop Timon MM 7-3 1 N/R

