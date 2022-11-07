LANCASTER v N FALLS FOOTBALL (100000238 of 329).jpg

Lancaster's Mike Sell (5) tackles Niagara Falls' Kenauri Armstrong (3) during a Section VI Class AA semifinal game Friday in Lancaster

 Mike Dziak/Contributor

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools, Week 10

Rank Team Class Record Points Previous
1 Bennett (5) AA 4-6* 59 1
2 St. Francis MM 6-2 53 2
3 Lancaster (1) AA 9-0 50 3
4 Canisius MM 6-4 42 4t
5t Jamestown A 8-2 32 6
5t Orchard Park AA 7-2 32 4t
7 Williamsville North A 7-3 26 8
8 St. Joe's MM 6-3 18 7
9 Clarence A 6-4 10 9
10 Kenmore West A 7-3 6 10
Other South Park A 6-3 2 N/R

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 10

Rank Team Class Record Points Previous
1 Iroquois (5) B 10-0 59 1
2 Randolph (1) D 9-0 54 2
3 Lackawanna C 10-0 49 4
4 Fredonia C 9-1 42 6
5 Pioneer B 8-2 37 7
6 Maryvale B 9-1 25 3
7 Medina C 8-2 23 5
8 Franklinville/Ellicottville D 8-2 20 N/R
9 Clymer/Sherman/Panama D 7-3 11 N/R
10 Albion B 6-3 5 10
Others Salamanca C 7-3 2 8
West Seneca East B 6-4 2 9
Southwestern C 6-3 1 N/R

