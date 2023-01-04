Members of the Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff have not spoken to the media since Damar Hamlin’s injury on Monday, but Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did so for the first time.
Taylor, who has been praised for his role in handling the aftermath of the devastating injury, offered details into the events that led to the NFL postponing the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football.
As Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke to NFL referees after Hamlin was taken from Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, the fourth-year Bengals coach walked across the field to join the conversation. After a brief discussion, both teams retreated to their locker rooms and never returned.
“When I got over there, the first thing (McDermott) said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor told Cincinnati reporters Wednesday. “That, to me, provides all the clarity. … In that moment he really showed who he was that all his focus was on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family, being at the hospital. At that point, everything trended in the direction it needed to trend.”
Taylor said that when Hamlin collapsed to the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter, he could tell by the reactions from players of both teams that the situation was worse than a normal injury.
“It’s different when you’re on the field and you can see the expressions and feel the moment,” Taylor said. “That part was hard to process in real time. As you step away and you’re able to do that, you’re able to process it a little bit more. I think we all trended in the right direction after that.”
One of the most controversial moments following the injury was a report that officials notified both teams there would be a five-minute warm-up period before resuming the game after Hamlin left the field in an ambulance.
The ESPN telecast attributed the information from the NFL and reported it four times before signing off. Between ESPN and Westwood One radio network, it was stated 10 times.
In a conference call later that night, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent refuted those claims and said, “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that (referee) Shawn (Smith) communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best.”
ESPN has held firm on its reporting and the NFL never rebuked either network while broadcasting. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was shown attempting to rally teammates in a huddle, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Taylor said he didn’t “feel any directive” from officials to tell his players to start warming up so the game could resume. He reiterated that he wanted to give the Bills more time to attempt to gather their composure.
“I think everyone needed just moments to process what had happened,” said Taylor, who acknowledged briefly visiting Hamlin’s family in the hospital. “... Not one person was thinking about what was about to happen. Until that moment the ambulance drove away, it was probably the first time anyone thought about why we were on the field in the first place.”
As team officials discussed the next steps with the NFL, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gathered his fellow captains and asked to meet with Buffalo captains. Jungle Roar Podcast host Mike Petraglia reported Burrow, D.J. Reader, Ted Karras and Joe Mixon went to the Bills locker room, while Taylor recalled them meeting with Josh Allen, Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs and Jordan Poyer.
“When you saw both those groups of players interacting, you immediately knew that was the right decision,” Taylor said. “I think both sides needed that. … I just stood back and watched and you could tell that’s what both locker rooms needed.”
