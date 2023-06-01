With each toss, David Litten feels like a superhero.
Whether inside an arena or outside in the pits, Litten embraces the energy rush associated with releasing and watching the tossed object soar through the air. In fact, if the object existed, Litten joked he’d like a shot at lifting Mjolnir, the hammer wielded by Thor of Marvel Comics lore.
In only a one-year span, the Niagara Falls senior has transformed into one of the best throwers in the region heading into the Section VI state qualifier Friday and Saturday at West Seneca West High School.
In just the outdoor season alone, Litten has won three career titles in both the shot put and discus toss events at the Niagara Frontier League championships, including last month at Lewiston-Porter High School in Youngstown. His final result of 164 feet, 11 inches in the discus toss is the best in Section VI and enough to hit the super standard and qualify for the state championships June 9-10 in Middletown. His shot put total (46-3) ranks second in Section VI.
This all comes a year after placing sixth in the discus and eighth in the shot put at last year’s state qualifier. With momentum going into this weekend, Litten said competing in the throwing events still requires working at his own pace and concentrating on both the fundamentals and overall execution.
“You can’t rush it,” said Litten, also the sectional champion in the weight toss in indoor this past winter. “You’ve got to be able to think about what you’re doing, focus on what you’re doing because there’s a lot going on.”
While he wasn’t an avid watcher of the throwing events, Litten was familiar with what being a track athlete at Niagara Falls was all about. He grew up watching his older brother, Jonathan, compete in the high jump and triple jump for the Wolverines and place third in both events in the state qualifier as a senior in 2019.
When Litten was in eighth grade, he wanted to play a sport but didn’t know which one after he decided the injury risk with football wasn’t worth taking. His older brother encouraged him to join the Niagara Falls track team and, as a freshman, began indoor in 2020 and was set to join outdoor before the remainder of the school year was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was really inspirational,” said Litten on watching his older brother compete. “(Track) is such a diverse sport. There’s so much to it. You are running, jumping, throwing, a whole bunch of different events and all that. It’s awesome to watch, 100%.”
Last summer was a turning point for Litten as he enhanced his training routine. First, he attended throwing clinics held by the track and field coaching staff at the University at Buffalo. He also spent two days working with a family friend, Jelani Greene, who competed for the Bulls himself in the 1999 and 2000 seasons. From working with Greene, Litten saw his tosses increase by over 20 feet. And for his personal training, Litten uses a combination of lifting weights roughly twice a week and then focusing strictly on technique, from the foundation to the release.
Aside from his work ethic, Litten is also a popular face amongst the team.
Head coach Justin Spiedel called Litten the “hype man” of the team as he is known for leading his Wolverine teammates in a loud, opening chant. Litten has even taken the skills learned from a senior media course to create photo reels and video highlights of his teammates, even shooting between his own events.
But, as Spiedel explained, there’s a deep self-motivational element with Litten’s success, even persevering through several back injuries this year alone to make it to the postseason. While there are 10 total captains on the Wolverines, Spiedel said Litten is the leader of the entire roster and has already offered him an opportunity to return as a coach in the future.
“He’s been able to shine on his own,” said Spiedel on Litten’s emergence this year. “He was a great thrower last year, but there were a bunch of other kids out shining him in their own departments. And, I think he has the time now to be the person who shines.”
Now with plans to join the local IBEW electrician union after graduation, Litten is focused on making the last few days of his varsity career count.
“I’m going to show up, I’m going to do my best and then we’re just going to have to see what happens,” Litten said.
The Section VI track and field state qualifier is scheduled for 12 PM Friday and 10 AM Saturday at West Seneca West High School.
