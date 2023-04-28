ORCHARD PARK — O’Cyrus Torrence’s heart was beating when his phone rang minutes before 8 p.m. Friday.
Josh Allen was likely feeling a little more at ease. After giving Allen a new receiving threat by selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, Buffalo decided to give him some more protection. The Bills selected Torrence, a behemoth guard, with the 59th overall pick.
“Size matters up in there when you’re facing some of those guys,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, “and we’ve got some really good D-tackles in this division so having a guy who can anchor versus power, that’s probably what he does best. And he’s got length to get on guys and hold them off. You’re not going to see people running down his cylinder.”
Torrence was a consensus All-American in his lone season at Florida last season and spent his first four years at Louisiana. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard did not allow a sack in five college seasons and that included a game against Georgia’s ninth overall pick Jalen Carter.
Don’t expect Torrence to pull or change directions frequently, but he adds power on the interior of an offensive line that surrendered 33 sacks and ranked 28th in the NFL with a 50.7 run-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I feel like my game, just the aggression of how I play, coming off the ball, my explosiveness and the speed coming off,” Torrence said. “... I feel like I’m going to fit in pretty well with that, being able to pass block, pass protect pretty well. I’m a good pass blocker, I feel like. And still also, with just the guys who I’m going to be around, I feel like are going to help my game.”
The Bills have had 13 starting guards since Sean McDermott was named head coach, but they have often used a free agent veteran or a young player to patch a hole. This offseason, however, Buffalo has invested in the position heavily during the last two months.
Torrence, who says he is comfortable playing all three interior positions, joins the Bills after they added Connor McGovern to a three-year, $23 million deal and veteran David Edwards. Ryan Bates is entering the second year of a four-year contract and Ike Boettger is continuing a comeback from an injury that cost him a starting spot.
Buffalo visited with Torrence at the Senior Bowl, at the scouting combine and brought him for a top-30 visit leading up to the draft.
“You can never go wrong adding a guy up front and this was a guy we spent a lot of time around and brought him in as well,” Beane said. “... The cool thing about him, they didn’t just put him in as the starter. They started him on the third team and made him earn his way. And by the time they were ready to start playing games he already earned a starting spot at Florida.”
Linebacker was a glaring hole entering the draft and the Bills added one, but it’s unlikely he is a replacement for Tremaine Edmunds.
Buffalo added Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams with the 91st pick, and although he made 131 tackles in 14 games and was the Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP last season, Beane doesn’t see him as a middle linebacker nor as an immediate starter.
Beane said the Bills received multiple calls for pick No. 59 and 91, but never considered trading down with Torrence available and would have been required to trade too far down in the third round to find a comparable player to Williams.
“I’m not gonna say he’s gonna come in here and start but at a minimum, I see this guy earning a jersey,” Beane said. “(Special teams coach) Matt Smiley going to be excited to add him to the group to get a jersey and then we’ll see what kind of play time he earns this year. That could be a guy that’s a backup for us this year if he doesn’t earn a starting role and potentially down the road add a starting role.”
It is the second consecutive season the Bills have selected an undersized linebacker in the third round. Williams is 6-1, 228 pounds and is considered a sideline-to-sideline, hard-hitting tackler.
However, he is considered by the Bills as an off-the-ball linebacker who will likely play behind Matt Milano next season like 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard did a year ago. Beane did not rule out moving Williams to middle linebacker — where he made 316 career tackles at Tulane — in the future.
“We’re trying to find competition,” Beane said. “You’d love to just sit there and say, ‘I’m drafting starters.’ But that’s not realistic, especially in certain spots … we just drafted a linebacker and we’ve got Matt Milano, who is one of the best in the game. So you’re not necessarily saying he’s going to plug in and start at outside backer.”
The Bills have two more picks remaining in the draft, with one in the fifth round (No. 137) and one in the sixth (No. 205).
