Brandon Beane said it in his season-ending press conference and again at the combine. The Bills aren’t going to pay for high-prized free agents.
Less than a week into free agency, Beane has been true to his word. The biggest splash Buffalo has made thus far has been re-signing safety Jordan Poyer.
The Bills did make three new acquisitions official Thursday, signing guard Connor McGovern, receiver Deonte Harty and quarterback Kyle Allen. But Beane also said that didn’t mean there wouldn’t be more additions and said there could be more “cap casualties” to make room.
Buffalo entered free agency over the salary cap and have restructured the contracts of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Nyheim Hines and Von Miller, while signing Matt Milano to an extension. Beane said their cap space is around $9 million, but still have to account for draft picks, practice squad players and in-season injury replacements.
But Beane is trying to control the cap so that the Bills don’t have to gut the roster and rebuild in a few seasons.
“We’re trying to work our way out so we don’t have a tear-down,” Beane said. “... We want to be competitive every single year and some years you’re not going to be able to add a big-ticket item. I know that’s sexy to do that and we want as many talented players as we can get, but we have to be responsible because it will pile up.”
In addition to the players the Bills added this week, Beane also discussed those they lost and how the cap played a role. The Bills felt Tremaine Edmunds was the best linebacker in free agency and his four-year, $72 million deal from Chicago was too rich to match, although it wasn’t a surprise.
Beane also said they’ve had discussions with free agent running back Devin Singletary, but declined to elaborate. He also said they plan to bring in a bigger running back before training camp.
As far as replacing Edmunds at middle linebacker, Beane said it would be a competition. He mentioned veteran Tyrel Dodson, along with second-year players Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, while also not ruling out adding a player in free agency or through the draft.
“It’s a competition and we’ll continue to look, whether that’s cap casualties, free agencies, if there’s a player in the draft,” Beane said. “It’ll be competition. They’re all going to get a chance to compete and the best man wins.”
•••
McGovern was the player signed with the biggest price tag, signing a reported three-year, $23 million contract in the opening hours of free agency.
Although he could play right guard and center, Beane said McGovern is penciled in to fill the left guard position vacated by Rodger Saffold. McGovern said he felt Buffalo would be the perfect fit for him and it was solidified through a conversation with former Penn State teammate Ryan Bates.
He also said playing in Buffalo was close to his hometown of Larksville, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 230 miles from Orchard Park.
“It’s close enough to home but not close enough that people can show up unannounced,” McGovern joked. “My family didn’t miss a game in Texas, so be prepared, Bills Mafia, for a lot of McGoverns coming here.”
The lone weapon the Bills have added for Josh Allen thus far is Harty, who missed all but four games last season with a toe injury. The 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harty did have 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns with the Saints in 2021 and was an All-Pro kick returner in 2019.
Beane said Harty was been on the Bills radar for a few seasons before agreeing to terms Wednesday. He says Harty can line up on the outside and stretch the field, while also having the shiftiness to play in the slot and make plays after the catch.
“I feel like the thing that I bring the most is elusiveness and speed,” Harty said. “Being able to stretch the field and open up the field and being able to run those quick, short routes. Just get the ball out in space and create plays.”
Other notes from Beane’s press conference:
• Damar Hamlin has “every intention to play” according to Beane.
• A decision on Isaiah McKenzie's future will happen in “the next couple days.”
• Beane said the Bills are working on a one-year deal for Dane Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.