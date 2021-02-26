Battle of the Bridge canceled

This weekend's men's basketball matchup between Battle of the Bridge rivals Canisius and Niagara has been canceled "due to COVID-19 protocol within the Niagara program," the schools announced late Thursday night.
Barring a drastic reshuffling of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule, the protocol pause should mark the end of the regular season for the Purple Eagles (8-10, 7-9 MAAC). It also ends their shot at a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the MAAC tournament. Pending other results, NU can finish anywhere from fifth to ninth.
Canisius (6-4, 6-4) is scheduled to close its regular season March 4-5 at Siena.
If NU and the Griffs don't meet in the tournament, this will be the first season since 1965-66 that the longtime rivals did not play.
