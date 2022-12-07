Willie Kondrat’s basketball path has been jagged. Any time he veers in the wrong direction, that orange ball is always his guide back to the main road.
The journey started in Brooklyn, where he grew up playing on some of the most competitive playgrounds in the country. Then he landed in Sanborn at Niagara County Community College for a two-year stint that led him to stops at Albany and then to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for two basketball-less seasons.
Now at his fourth college in five years, Kondrat has parked at D’Youville, the final destination of his college career. It’s close to home and near familiar faces. Someone who needed to time to pull up his grades at NCCC and flunked a class at Albany now has a bachelor’s degree and is taking classes for his master’s.
The path has never been straighter and it’s showing on the basketball court, where Kondrat leads the Division II Saints with 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his final college basketball season.
“I will always love basketball,” Kondrat said. “No matter if I went to school or not, I love basketball. Basketball is something that brings me a lot of pride and joy. It’s something that is a motivation factor for me, so not once have I thought about giving up on basketball.”
When any of his college coaches are asked about Kondrat’s best trait, they utter the same answer: he loves basketball.
Bill Beilein saw it during his recruitment. Kondrat won PSAL championship with Abraham Lincoln High School — a school with alumni including Marv Albert, Stephon Marbury, Neil Sedaka, Lance Stephenson and Sebastian Telfair — as a junior and then another league title with Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx as a senior.
At NCCC, Beilein built a program that thrives on putting players in a better position, but the 6-foot-7 Kondrat wasn’t a special case. His mother, Jacqueline Barton, loomed large and Kondrat was motivated to continue his basketball career, averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds on 54.3% shooting over 66 games.
“He always had a great mind for being coached,” Beilein said. “You could tell him anything and he’d turn to you and say, ‘All right, Coach.’ There was never any fighting back with coaching. It was just, ‘You’re a big, athletic kid. We just have to improve some of your guard skills.’”
His two years at NCCC resulted in a scholarship at Albany, where he redshirted in 2019-2020, but the year was a disaster. The COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely and upended recruiting cycles in years to follow when the NCAA granted players extra eligibility to account for losses. On top of that, Kondrat was ineligible after failing a class.
Kondrat opted to transfer to the University of Sioux Falls, but it proved to be an uneven fit. He didn’t play a game for the Cougars and it was the furthest from home he had ever been in his life.
After his father died when Kondrat was young, it strengthened the bond with his mother. He was accustomed to her being around and able to attend games. Traveling from Brooklyn to Western New York isn’t a short trip, but not as far as the 1,400 miles to South Dakota.
“My mom, that’s my best friend,” Kondrat said. “We’re really close. It means a lot for her to come to some of my games. Just knowing that she’s in the same state as me — even though it’s a ways away from New York City — she’s still not that far. It’s just really good to be within driving distance from her.”
When Kondrat put his name into the transfer portal, he eyed a destination on the east coast. Newly-appointed D’Youville coach Andy Stark wanted Kondrat back when he was an assistant at Gannon. But the real magnet was assistant coach Nick Sepe, who Stark plucked from the NCCC staff.
One of Sepe’s roles with the Thunderwolves was to help manage players, get to know them and ensure they were upbeat. The two developed a relationship, with Sepe allowing Kondrat to stay at his house for a period between his freshman and sophomore years.
So close were the two that Kondrat spoke at Sepe’s wedding. When Sepe knew Kondrat was available in the portal it was a no-brainer. In fact, he saw a player more mature and determined than when he left two years prior.
Despite struggling at Sioux Falls, Kondrat earned his degree. Whether it was academic problems or basketball worries, Kondrat never buckled when others may have chosen to pursue different endeavors.
“Him being able to overcome everything he’s overcame, there’s just a mental toughness and a belief in himself,” Sepe said. “If you watch him on the court, you’re like, ‘This dude has the ultimate confidence in himself.’”
Now that Kondrat is within driving distance from his mother and around Sepe on a daily basis, he’s able to focus on his love for basketball. He has topped 20 points twice this season as D’Youville has gotten off to a 2-6 start, but simply playing is what matters to Kondrat.
Basketball may have gotten Kondrat over rough patches, but the hour glass is draining on his career. But because of his perseverance the last two years, Sepe believes Kondrat has put himself in position to be successful in life, with basketball never far out of reach.
“He’s never been a quitter, and even when he’s failed, he’s never given up,” Sepe said. “I’d bet that no matter what happens next year, basketball won’t be far behind. Whether he gets to play overseas or he gets to be a grad assistant, I can’t see him not doing basketball. Either way, he’s going to be around it.”
