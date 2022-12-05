Every great coach has a great assistant lurking in the shadows. Their work often goes unnoticed to unknowing eyes and rarely gets praised. While the head coach takes the acclaim and blame, assistant coaches are just integral to success and failure.
For most of 1,000 games across 47 years, Pete Dickinson has been the man in the background, quietly going about his business. Rarely does anyone hear about his importance, except for the head coaches, players and parents he serves.
High school or college, male or female, Dickinson has generated wins at all of his stops, beginning with establishing Lockport High School has a powerhouse. He’s had two stints with Lions, stays with Buffalo and Niagara, Williamsville North and Newfane.
A defensive mastermind, Dickinson put his imprint on every program he’s been involved with, even if it has gone unnoticed. But that’s the way he prefers to go about it, even after coaching his 1,000th career game when Newfane faced Lyndonville on Friday.
“I’m proud to say that wherever I’ve been asked to join a staff, it’s been for coaches I really highly respected,” Dickinson said. “That’s probably how I would sum up the years.”
Dickinson started coaching by happenstance. While teaching at Lockport in 1976, a few students asked him to be head coach. He wasn’t even aware there was a girls team at the school. By the time he re-signed in 1990, the Lions had won 80.4% of their games, six Section VI championships, three Far West Regionals, while Dickinson was the 1986 state coach of the year.
He eventually left to join the women’s basketball staff at Buffalo, winning the East Conference in 1992, before going to Niagara until 1997, where he was the associated head coach by the time he left.
His successor at Lockport, Bill Shaw — who led the Lions to 13 sectional titles — believes Dickinson could have been a Division I head coach. But Dickinson’s teaching salary was more lucrative at the time and enough summer recruiting trips helped decide it wasn’t emotionally satisfying enough to miss time with his family.
“We make a good living (as teachers), and to give that up and go into something that’s unknown and give up that possible pension down the road and all the benefits you would get, that’s a tough ask,” Shaw said. “Pete’s still the best basketball mind in Western New York. Whether it’s high school, college or whatever, he’s the best basketball mind around. He would have been an outstanding high-end Division I basketball coach.”
Ultimately, Dickinson returned to Lockport and became an assistant for Shaw, tacking on nine more sectional titles. When both retired, Dickinson followed Shaw to Williamsville North for one season.
But when his youngest son, Ben, was showing interest in basketball, Dickinson wanted to be around. Newfane had an opening, and at the behest of his brother Kevin, Eric Klumpp made a call to Dickinson, who lives in Olcott.
“Ben was 7 or 8 years old and he was getting into youth sports,” Dickinson said. “... It was an opportunity to get Ben in the gym and it’s worked on both levels. I get to coach with Eric and Ben has been in the gym. That’s why I never wanted to be a head coach.”
Since 2014, Dickinson has been an assistant, helping the Panthers to two Niagara-Orleans League championships and four trips to the sectional semifinals in the last five years.
In an age when most assistants are working long hours for little pay to someday become a head coach, Dickinson was always content being the No. 2 man, even when he returned to Lockport, where he established the program and was willing to take a secondary role to Shaw.
“Not only was Pete a very, very close friend, but my job as the varsity basketball coach was to bring in whoever I could to help our team win and win as much as possible,” Shaw said. “Bringing in the best basketball coach in Western New York was definitely an advantage. It certainly worked out well for both of us and I don’t regret what doing what I did.”
It would be easy for Dickinson to throw his experience and knowledge around as leverage and it would be even easier for Klumpp to not want his opinion challenged, but that’s not typically how top programs operate.
The two coaches agree on the overall philosophy of the program, but Klumpp likes to be challenged occasionally and to view different perspectives on smaller or strategic aspects. Meanwhile, Dickinson is content with Klumpp making the final decisions and taking on the headaches that come along.
“I never want him to walk in here and just agree with everything I say,” Klumpp said. “When he says something, I don’t always agree with him. But we compromise and try to see what’s best for all of our players. Even if we haven’t seen it done before, like screening more against a certain zone. It’s just different cool ideas he brings.”
Not only does Klumpp get a different viewpoint, but having Dickinson is like a second head coach on staff. Dickinson is charged with ensuring players get to the bus on time and handles the majority of the video breakdowns after games.
In addition, Dickinson works with post players and specializes in defense. He even had to serve as head coach for a game last year when Klumpp was sidelined with COVID-19.
“He gives us a great breakdown of who he thinks we should center our game plan around — what would work, what probably won’t work,” Klumpp said. “He’s been through it all.”
By the time Ben graduates in 2024, Dickinson will be two years shy of 50 in the coaching profession. He’s never tired of the game and says that that creeps in, he will know it’s time to retire for good. But for now, when the fall winds bring an extra nip in the air, it signifies to Dickinson that basketball season is forthcoming: “As much as I love watching Ben play football, when October comes, I’m thinking, ‘OK, we’ll be on the court pretty soon.”
