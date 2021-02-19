GRAND ISLAND — The Lady Vikings are reloading once again.
Grand Island girls basketball took a wire-to-wire win over CSAT, downing the Lady Eagles 56-27 Friday at Grand Island High School. Shaking off an 0-2 start in the Niagara Frontier League, GI (2-2 NFL) has picked up back-to-back victories, giving up an average of 32 points per game over that span.
After a solid 12-6 start in the first quarter, the Lady Vikings took the game over with a 13-0 run in the second, before pushing their lead to 27-11 at the half. Not only did GI limit CSAT (0-4 NFL) to just five points in the period, the Lady Eagles did not record their first field goal in the second until the 1:11 mark.
CSAT did bounce back in the third with Monika Allen scoring six of her team-high 10 points in the period, but GI was too strong, as it posted a 16-10 third, before closing things out with a 13-6 fourth quarter. Matching Allen's team-high of 10, CSAT was also paced by Kyrah Harden.
The Lady Vikings had their mentor and protege leading the charge, as freshman Brianna Barr (21 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals) and senior team captain Grace Carey (16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals) filled the stat sheet on both ends. Along with fellow freshman Claire LeFevre (11 points, 7 steals), the Lady Vikings' press gave the Lady Eagles fits all game, as GI totaled 19 steals in the win.
"Honestly, our goal is to just keep getting better every day. Obviously, in a short season, we don't want to look at anything longterm," said GI head coach Kristin Wegrzyn.
"We were short a few girls to begin the season. I think now that we're kind of back full strength, we'll just start clicking in practice and now in games to transfer that in ... Grace, she's the only senior, so we are young, there's a lot to learn. So it's just kind of pinpointing a few things for them and just getting, like I said, a little better each day. And I think that they're doing that as a team and we're young, but I think we have the potential to be pretty talented, so it's cool to see them start to connect because I just believe that's just gonna keep growing every game."
Starting two freshmen and having an eighth grade member outside of its lone senior in Carey, GI does have a lot of room for growth in order to defend back-to-back NFL championships. But even playing in the pandemic, Wegrzyn reminds the group that this season is a "bonus" and it's a joyous feeling to even be back on the court. She recalls the pleasant surprise it was to find out after school on Jan. 22 that the season was even happening.
That's what's made Carey's leadership so vital to the team, though, as the senior has made sure the girls understand what cannot be taken for granted after losing her junior softball season to the pandemic and seeing her senior volleyball season shifted to the spring.
"That's the thing with Grace ... every day I have to say, I haven't seen an athlete yet, in my six years coaching, leave everything they have at every single practice and every single game," Wegrzyn said.
"So I think through the pandemic, she's learned to capitalize every moment that she gets. ... So she's kind of learned through those experiences and she's just been such a great leader for us, so we're super lucky. So I'm just glad that she gets the senior season and she's just rubbing off on the girls and I'm really just happy for those valuable moments."
Carey thinks the team's energy was key in the effort, as she noted how GI came in confident after defeating Kenmore East last Saturday. Not wavering after an 0-2 start, the senior captain knows playing a team-oriented game will be crucial if the Lady Vikings are to extend on this two-game win streak.
"I think just learning how to move the ball and play as a team. ... Just moving the ball and working together, lots of team basketball," Carey said.
GI gets back to it 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, as the Lady Vikings head over the bridge to play Niagara Falls.
