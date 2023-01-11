BARKER — After a four-year letterman career with Barker High School’s cross-country team, Mason-Allee Castro is now running as a NCAA Division I student-athlete.
In a Jan. 5 ceremony on the campus of Barker High School and surrounded by family and coaches, Allee-Castro signed his letter of intent and will continue his cross-country career at Canisius College this fall. The first to commit to Canisius College in program history, Allee-Castro will be the first Division I cross-country to represent the Raiders since Sergio Cruz ‘15 committed to Niagara University. Allee-Castro is now Barker’s ninth cross-country runner to become a Division I student-athlete since Kathy Stadolka ‘88 also committed with the Purple Eagles.
The 2022 Niagara-Orleans League Runner of the Year and a second Team All-WNY selection, Allee-Castro was a three-time State Qualifier with the Raiders, placing a career-best 21st overall in his final appearance this past November at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona. Also during his senior year, Allee-Castro placed third among all Class D runners with a time of 16:53.66 at November’s Section VI Championships held in Alden. With Allee-Castro on their roster, the Raiders won the 2022 Niagara-Orleans League championship and won the Section VI Class D championship at Bemus Point during the COVID-affected 2020 season.
“It has been an extreme pleasure to coach Mason,” said Barker cross-country head coach Paul DerSarkissian in a written statement. “His drive for excellence and his determined work ethic combined to make him an amazing runner. He also brings a strong, caring and compassionate personality to the team that shows how complete of an individual he has become. How sweet his journey has been.”
A former Raider himself, Canisius College head coach Tyler Scheving said he is “beyond excited” to bring Allee-Castro into a program that looks to build off its 22nd place finish at the NCAA Division I Northeast Regional this past November at Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx.
“(Mason) demonstrates all of the qualities that make for a successful athlete, especially at the Division I level,” said Scheving in his written statement. “I’m confident that Canisius will get him to where he wants to be both academically and athletically as he continues to represent his hometown with pride.”
Also a member of Barker’s basketball and track programs, Allee-Castro is undecided on his major currently but is interested in Canisius’ Physical Education and Health and Wellness programs.
Celebrating Allee-Castro’s signing day were his parents, Wayne and Stephanie Zaharie and brother Luey Castro; DerSarkissian and Barker cross-country assistant coach Sharon Lamb; Barker track and field head coach Heather McIntyre and assistant coach Karin Menz; and Barker boys’ basketball coach Jake Haight.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
