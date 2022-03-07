Banker has Daemen women back in D-2 tournament

AMHERST — Coach Jenepher Banker and the Daemen women’s basketball team are ready for another shining moment.
Guiding the Wildcats to a third consecutive NCAA Division II tournament appearance, the Grand Islander believes Daemen’s postseason experience will pay dividends this March.
“We’ll go there ready to play,” said Banker, coach of the year in the East Coast Conference for a second straight season. “This time of year, you have to win. No matter what your seed is, or who you are playing.”
After winning its second ECC championship in three years Sunday and cutting down the net on its home floor, Daemen (20-3) received the bottom seed in the East Region and will play No. 1 host Southern New Hampshire from the Northeast 10 Conference on Friday.
Last season, the Wildcats won the regional tournament as hosts to reach the NCAA quarterfinals, where they lost against eventual national champion Lubbock Christian. The year before, they arrived to the regional site before the tournament was canceled.
“We were totally locked in and ready to play,” Banker said. “We got the experience of going, practicing, and understanding the routine. So I think this year was helpful.”
Southern New Hampshire is playing in its first NCAA tournament since 1990, and coming off a quarterfinal loss as the top seed in the NE-10 playoffs.
Daemen entered this season ranked in both national polls, No. 8 by sports information directors, 20th by coaches. After going 2-3 against a non-conference schedule that included some challenging games — and having a few more canceled because of coronavirus protocols — the Wildcats went 16-1 in ECC play, but were ranked ninth in the final East rankings, requiring a conference tournament championship to secure an NCAA bid.
“We’ve really come a long way from the beginning of the year, in so many aspects,” Banker said. “There is a lot of pressure when you know that you can’t lose a game. It’s felt that way for the past four years here, that we couldn’t lose any game if we wanted to build respect for this program and bank toward going to the NCAA tournament.”
Daemen has gone 98-54 in Banker’s six seasons, 71-14 since the start of 2019.
The Wildcats have been led this year by ECC player of the year Katie Titus, a senior forward averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, and three-time all-conference guard Tiara Filbert, a sixth-year senior averaging 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4 assists, who missed the 2021 postseason due to injury.
“This season wasn’t just a continuation of last year,” Banker said. “We had some new pieces, and pieces in different places, and it took a while to put them together, to learn how to play as a team.
“We’ve accomplished the mission of first chapter to this season. Now it’s time to move on to the second.”
