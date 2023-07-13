LEWISTON — Sarah Gallagher and Madelin Boyd have a lot in common.
For starters, they’re both the same age (19) and call Ontario home. The duo are both soon-to-be sophomores at Ball State University and led the Cardinals to a seventh-place finish at the Mid-American Conference golf championships in April in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The latest commonality between them is that both are now multi-time participants of the Porter Cup, which completed its second round of play Thursday at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
Playing in her third Porter Cup, Gallagher was the lone woman to shoot under par with a 2-under 68 in the opening round Wednesday. Despite bogeying four times on the front nine and losing the lead momentarily to Mia Sessa, Gallagher regrouped and shot par or lower on seven of the last nine holes to regain the lead of 3-over par 143.
Amelie Phung and Julia Towne both finished even and are both two strokes behind the lead. Sessa and Ella Weber are tied for fourth and are three strokes behind Gallagher.
Boyd is competing in her second straight classic and finished tied for sixth with a 3-over 73 in round one. Boyd recorded three bogeys and a pair of birdies through the front nine but bogeyed three more times, including on hole 17 and now sits tied for sixth at 7-over par 147.
While the final two rounds will bring out a competitive fire between the pair, both were glad to see each other on the greens and resume what has turned into a strong chemistry during the school year .
“I always like having Madelin here,” Gallagher said. “She’s a good friend of mine, which makes it a lot better. I’ve known Madelin for a long time because we grew up playing junior golf together back home in Canada. So yeah, it’s really nice.”
Long before living on campus together in Murcie, Indiana during the school year, Gallagher and Boyd grew up a short distance from each other in Ontario. Blue Mountain (Gallagher’s hometown) and Oshawa (Boyd’s hometown) is roughly a two-and-a-half hour drive apart. Gallagher played golf at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School in Burlington while Boyd began at Maxwell Heights Secondary School in Oshawa.
Two years ago, Gallagher had top-10 finishes in four separate amateur championships across Canada and, in the Porter Cup, finished tied for 41st at 16-over par 232 and tied for 20th at 10-over par 226.
Boyd was previously ranked a top-20 Provincial Junior and had a pair of top-five finishes on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour. She also placed 16th at the DCM PGA Canada Women’s Championships. After hearing about the Porter Cup through friends, Boyd made her debut last June and finished 41st with a score of 24-over-par 240.
How they chose Ball State as where they would go to college, though, is where the two split.
Gallagher had her intention on committing to Fresno State. But the Cardinals previous coach, Katherine Mowat, was also from Blue Mountain and made her one of her last recruits before she resigned last June after 18 seasons. Boyd, meanwhile, fell in love with the campus and its overall environment and connected with the new coach, Cameron Audry, at a golf tournament in Indiana last year.
With both having the same Canadian roots, Boyd said the two have a strong natural chemistry.
“It’s like (having) a friend from home,” Boyd said. “Definitely makes me less homesick if I ever get homesick. So, it’s super nice to have a friend so close from home (at Ball State).”
Now in its 10th edition of having a women’s division, dating back to 2013, the Porter Cup has had plenty of Canadian women compete in Lewiston. This weekend features 10 Canadettes while 25 were in the field last year, which ended in Oakville’s Katie Cranston (Auburn) defeating Brampton’s Brooke Rivers (Wake Forest) in a four-hole playoff for the trophy.
The pride is on display as, on the brim of Gallagher’s Ball State hat, is a small Canadian pin. Boyd appreciates the representation also.
“I love that there’s a lot of Canadettes here,” Boyd said. “I know a lot of them. So, it’s nice to see some familiar faces.”
Fifteen-year-old Lily Zhang of Williamsville shot a 4-over-par 74 and is now tied ninth with a 10-over par 150. Clarence’s Victoria Leach (Stetson) is tied for 13th with a 12-over 152 while East Aurora’s Gwendolyn Yarnall is tied for 18th with an 18-over 158. Clarence’s Rosalie DiNunzio (Indiana State) is alone in 20th at 20-over par 160 while Williamsville’s Amanda Gaffney (SUNY Cortland) is tied for 21st with 21-over par 161.
The Porter Cup resumes at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The women will tee off first, but the final six groups will alternate between men and women for the final two rounds of the tournament.
Porter Cup Women's Leaderboard (Through Round 2)
|Rank
|Player
|Hometown
|Total Gross Par
|Total Gross
|1
|Sarah Gallagher
|Blue Mountain, ON
|+3
|143
|T2
|Amelie Phung
|Forest Hills, NY
|+5
|145
|T2
|Julia Towne
|Eustis, FL
|+5
|145
|T4
|Mia Sessa
|Augusta, GA
|+6
|146
|T4
|Ella Weber
|Burlington, ON
|+6
|146
|T6
|Madelin Boyd
|Oshawa, ON
|+7
|147
|T6
|Alexandra Naumovski
|Halton Hills, OH
|+7
|147
|8
|Chloe Tarkany
|Scottsdale, AZ
|+8
|148
