LOCKPORT — Years from now, Western New York girls hockey fans can call Monday’s Section VI championship game the “23-second” game.
That’s the span Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport needed to turn the tide of the game.
First period goals from sophomore Isabella Jayme and senior co-captain Emiliana Cassillo off assists from senior forward Madison Flory helped KenGI-Port (18-1-1) defeat Niagara County, 4-0, in primetime action Monday at Cornerstone Arena.
Jayme later scored her second goal of the night — and the team’s 90th of the season — with 9:33 left in regulation to serve as the icing goal. Eighth-grader Riley Marrale later scored the team’s second power-play of the night with 5:47 remaining.
Now in its 13th season in program history, KenGI-Port has continued its dominance in the WNY Girls Hockey Federation under head coach Jeff Orlowski. Monday’s victory marked the program’s seventh Section VI championship and second in as many years and their ninth overall appearance in the big game.
After the game, Orlowski took a moment to breathe, smile and relish the fact his team won lucky number seven.
“It feels really good,” Orlowski said. “It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve been favored to win. We’ve had a good year… It’s been a pleasure to coach them. They can police themselves there. They all love each other. They’re great friends. It’s awesome. It really is an exciting thing. This is great tonight, but we have our eyes set on something we’ve had all year. That state title is what we’re looking for.”
For Jayme, the first goal came after KenGI-Port spent the first six and a half minutes of the game attacking the offensive zone and giving Niagara County goaltender Kennedy Ruest nightmares in front of the net. Even KenGI-Port sensed a momentum swing once Jayme lit the lamp first.
“I think getting the first goal in a game like this really shuts the other team down and just gets our energy going even more,” said Jayme, who scored her 16th and 17th goals of the season. “... I think the more that we play as a team, the better results we will get.”
This was a strong contrast to the Niagara County (14-6-0) program, which was making its first appearance in the big game in just their fifth season. However, costly penalties and even a five-on-three opportunity killed off by KenGI-Port prevented NiCo from getting into groove offensively, a rare sight after entering Monday averaging nearly four goals per game.
But it was once again the veteran presence of KenGI-Port with many players returning from last year’s Section VI team as Kenmore / Grand Island that showed its poise down the stretch, especially with senior goalkeeper Carolyn Bourgeault who recorded her twelfth win and eighth shutout of the season.
“Our coach told us before the game that defense is the most important part and that’s what’s gonna win games,” said Flory, who is listed as a forward but is one of many KenGI-Port players who thrives on playing both ends of the ice. “We capitalized and we back-checked and I think that’s what really won us the championship.”
With the two assists, Flory joins Izzy Bourgeault as the only other KenGI-Port with 20 or more assists this season. For Flory, the two goals were a result of developing chemistry over the years.
“I have a lot of trust in my teammates and I think they have a lot of trust in me,” Flory said. “If I pass the puck blindly, then I know that they’re gonna catch it and that happened exactly on Emiliana (Cassillo’s) goal. I just passed it to her and she took it in and scored. and that happened on Bella (Jayme’s) too. So, you know, the chemistry is really good.”
Cassillo’s first period goal was also her team-best 20th goal of the season.
Before meeting as the top two seeds in the sectional postseason, KenGI-Port won the lone regular season head-to-head matchup, 6-2, on Jan. 17.
With the victory, KENGI-Port will now represent Section VI in the NYSPHSAA Regional Championship tournament this weekend. They will next face Section III’s Clinton this Friday at the Utica Nexus Center. The championship game will then be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.