WILLIAMSVILLE — “I just want a T-shirt.”
That was the cry from Grand Island girls soccer players prior to the Niagara Frontier League championship game on Oct. 14. Jump ahead to Saturday and the Vikings now have a collection, only the latest championship T-shirt means they are Section VI’s best.
A hat trick from Avery Mondoux sent Grand Island to a 3-0 win over NFL rival North Tonawanda in the Class A-1 sectional championship game at Williamsville North. Both teams were appearing in the finals for the second time in three seasons, with the Vikings winning the Class A-2 championship in 2019.
Grand Island came up short of its expectations last season, failing to win league and sectional titles. But with the win over the Lady Jacks, it has accomplished both goals this year and now sets its sights on a berth to the state tournament, beginning with the Section VI Class A overall championship against Class A-2 champion Iroquois at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Williamsville East.
“We have 15 seniors and we’re just making sure we’re living up to all these memories,” Mondoux said. “Winning the sectional title, winning the NFL title — we live for these moments. It’s something to remember as we move on after high school.”
North Tonawanda (13-6) needed to avoid an early flurry by the Vikings, which has become a staple this season. They outscored opponents 17-1 in the first 10 minutes and scored within 10 minutes during 10 games this season.
Mondoux broke loose once again, burying a feed from Adiana Cotroneo 3 minutes, 31 seconds into the game to take an early advantage. The goal rocked the Lady Jacks, allowing Grand Island to control play for most of the first half, aside from a late chance by Kylie Miranto that was knocked away with a sliding tackle by Bella DeGlopper.
“Games just wear on, clocks don’t stop and if you can’t get one on the board, anything can happen late in the game,” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “That was huge that we could play with that advantage and keep working toward another.”
Rejuvenated at halftime, North Tonawanda played even with Grand Island (16-1-2) early in the second half and then began to take control. The Lady Jacks had several opportunities to tie the game in the final 20 minutes, including a shot that clanged off the crossbar.
Moments later, a ball that was dropped by goalkeeper Rebecca Shultz fluttered near the goal line and neither team could gain possession until Grand Island defender Alexis Nguyen.
Despite a number of chances to knot the score, North Tonawanda could not finish any of those plays and eventually the Vikings were able to capitalize with two goals in the final 12 minutes.
“It’s always this uphill battle,” North Tonawanda head coach Steve Sabo said. “You’re sort of running around and putting forth the energy, but all of a sudden you don’t make that one opportunity and that hill goes up a little bit higher. We kept building the hill higher and never got over it to put the ball in the net.”
The turning point of the game came in the 72nd minute. Grand Island’s second-leading scorer Payton Khadra left the game with an ankle injury and the absence of one of the top players in Western New York could have provided the Lady Jacks with another advantage during a time they appeared to be on the verge of tying the game.
Replacing Khadra was freshman Jolie Mondoux, who has seen success this season, but had not been inserted into the game until Khadra’s injury. Six minutes after her substitution, Mondoux made a nifty pass from the wing to her older sister, who buried her second goal of the game with 12 minutes, 2 second remaining. Avery Mondoux added her third goal on an assist by Morgan Khadra with 1 minute, 53 seconds left.
“(Mondoux) came right off the bench and provided some great minutes,” Bowman said. “She hooked up with her sister and made some plays. Girls No. 1 through 22 that are on the bench and ready to go. … They’re going to go out there and work their butts off.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.