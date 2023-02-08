YOUNGSTOWN — Five minutes, 37 seconds.
That’s the length of game time Sophie Auer needed to score 10 points and cement herself as one of the best basketball players to walk the halls of Lewiston-Porter High School.
By connecting off a pass from long-time teammate Aliza Whitehead, Auer scored a lay-up at the 2:23 mark of the first quarter, surpassing class of 1998 graduate Meghan House’s all-time scoring record of 1,389 points in the process. To put into perspective, this record had stood well before the players who took the court for Lew-Port Wednesday night were even born.
Auer, whose team-high 14 points all came in the first half, and her achieved milestone just added to Lew-Port’s Senior Night celebration, a 57-22 victory over Charter School of Applied Technologies, capping off an unbeaten 11-0 finish in Niagara Frontier League regular season play.
For Auer, representing the green-and-white the last five years — along with her soccer and track accolades — has been an enjoyable experience.
“The years I’ve had with this program have just been amazing,” she said, as she thanked all her past and present coaches for helping her improve as a player. “And to cap it off with all-time leading scorer is just something you could only dream of.”
After scoring the opening basket just 25 seconds into the contest, Auer also converted a pair of free-throws and scored two more times inside the paint. But it will be the record-breaking basket that both Auer and Whitehead will remember for the rest of their lives.
“I was just sitting down in the paint,” Auer said, who now has 1,394 career points and counting. “I saw Aliza and I was just like, she’s gonna feed it to me. She has amazing passes. She’s been doing great all year, so, as soon as I saw her get the ball, I was like, Oh, she’s getting it to me.”
“It’s awesome,” added Whitehead, who has played alongside Auer for the past three years and crossed the 500-point plateau for her own career. “I love playing with her.”
Head coach Dick Lindamer still recalls telling young Sophie after her first career basket as an eighth-grader against Lancaster, this will be the first of many scored. Fast five years and Auer has developed into what he described as “a complete” basketball player.
“She can run the point for us, she can post girls up, she can drive, you know, her perimeter game is amazing,” Lindamer said. “And one of the things that people don’t understand is how efficient she is offensively. She’s shooting like 56% from the field. She averages 23 points a game and only takes like 16 shots a game. She’s very, very efficient.”
Before the game, Auer and the team met with House and gave her a gift. The two then met at half-court after Auer’s historic basket, signaling the changing of the guard. But as Auer said, House’s chapter won’t fade away anytime soon, adding it was “such an honor” to have her predecessor in attendance.
“She was an amazing basketball player,” Auer said, who will continue her hardwood career with Daemen University this fall. “And, even though I’m breaking her record, I feel like her name will still live on in the Lew-Port record books.”
Countless hours improving on her craft in the gym with all her coaches, Auer said, led to her success over the years. It’s the blue-print that she encourages future players apply towards their own careers.
“That’s how you get better,” Auer said. “I didn’t come out and I didn’t just become who I am today. I put my time in in the gym… with all my other coaches, just working to get better, working on my handles, working on my shots. and that’s really how it happens.”
Fellow seniors Emily Palermo (7 points), Nora Dugan (5 points) and Jordan Niccola (2 points) also contributed in the Lancers’ victory. The Lancers will wrap up regular season play in a non-league contest with Nichols at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.